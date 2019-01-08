Mater Dei HS in California pumps athletes to Division I schools like no other in the West Coast. A perennial title contender in the state and nationally ranked, there’s no shortage of college coaches eyes set on the program. One of the anchors for their successful season was offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo, a behemoth at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds.

The three-star Felix-Fualalo has been committed to the Utes since June, choosing the Utes over Pac-12 foes Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State and Washington State. Had he extended his recruitment, we would’ve seen many more P5 schools come calling. The towering lineman hasn’t been playing football for long—he’s an Australia native—but has shown enough promise and skill for offensive line coach Jim Harding and the Utes to see a bright future with him.



