SIGNED NLI: Luke Felix-Fualalo, OT
Mater Dei HS in California pumps athletes to Division I schools like no other in the West Coast. A perennial title contender in the state and nationally ranked, there’s no shortage of college coaches eyes set on the program. One of the anchors for their successful season was offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo, a behemoth at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds.
The three-star Felix-Fualalo has been committed to the Utes since June, choosing the Utes over Pac-12 foes Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State and Washington State. Had he extended his recruitment, we would’ve seen many more P5 schools come calling. The towering lineman hasn’t been playing football for long—he’s an Australia native—but has shown enough promise and skill for offensive line coach Jim Harding and the Utes to see a bright future with him.
EVALUATION:
Felix-Fualalo is a big-bodied Earth mover type and he shows good upper body strength. Needs to develop more hip mobility to unlock his massive potential. However, that should come under the tutelage of Harding. --Westlee Tonga
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
The Utes are graduating their all-conference offensive linemen Jackson Barton, Lo Falemaka and Jordan Agasiva. The position group has faced some attrition over recent years, with the medical retirement of a few scholarship players. The 2019 offensive line still has a lot of experience with the likes of Darren Paulo, Orlando Umana and Nick Ford and some others that will likely fill in. This will allow Felix-Fualalo to possibly redshirt while getting some playing time under the new redshirt rule. However, if he adapts quickly to the college game, he has the measurables to immediately plug and play.