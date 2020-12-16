UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Kolinu’u Faaiu, OL

SIGNED NLI: Kolinu’u Faaiu, OL
The Utes added depth to their interior with three-star offensive line prospect Kolinu’u Faaiu out of Washington. Faaiu, a 6-foot-4, 315 pound offensive guard, chose Utah among 10 college offers, including Michigan State, Kansas, and Washington State. Faaiu joins Zereoue Williams and the two offensive linemen signing with the class of 2021.
