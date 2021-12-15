SIGNED NLI: Justin Medlock, LB





The University of Utah got a big signing day surprise today, with the commitment of Manvel HS linebacker, Justin Medlock. The former Miami commit visited Utah back on December 6th and the decision came down to the wire. Medlock took unofficial visits to Utah, Miami, SMU, and TCU. The Utes were actually later to the party, as they offered him at the end of November, even before his Miami decommit. Medlock is a three-star inside linebacker, ranked no. 11 at the position by Rivals. He held over 30 offers from the “who’s who” of college football.

This late development comes on the heels of Utah’s Devin Lloyd being a consensus All-American and Nephi Sewell being named All-Pac-12. It speaks volumes to how Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan has begun to be viewed nationally.





Film Evaluation

He’s an athletic, downhill linebacker who explodes through contact and wants to finish on his terms. Smart and slippery at point of attack. Playmaker who frequently seems to find himself in the right spot. Draws comparisons to Gionni Paul.

-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014



