SIGNED NLI: Jocelyn Malaska, S





One of Utah’s latest commitments in the 2022 class, Jocelyn Malaska flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Utah a week before signing day. When safety guru Morgan Scalley comes into your home and says he wants you to play defense for him, it’s an easy choice to make for many players.

A three-star prospect from Bethany, Oklahoma—the only other native Oklahoman on the roster is JaTravis Broughton, though Theo Howard and TJ Pledger obviously have connections to the state playing for the Sooners.

After playing football for only two years, Malaska drew 12 offers during his recruitment. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he could slide in at safety early on in his career, as he can play both the free or the strong safety positions.





Film Evaluation

Dynamic. Love that he plays both sides of the ball. Good balls skills. Great length. Seems to have a little bit of stiffness in his hips, but not anything to be to concerned about. I see him as more of a down safety. I could possibly see him grow into an S/LB hybrid if he grows more into his frame.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



