At 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, Marks needs to pack on a few pounds. However, he could be another “late in the recruiting game” gem, that the Utah staff is so good at finding.

Faybian has two brothers that played at Alabama: Xavian and Torin Marks. Speed also runs in his family as his cousin Elijah Hall is the indoor 200 meter American record holder.

Needing to replace their entire starting secondary, the University of Utah was debating going the JuCo route for one more corner, but a late offer to George Ranch HS (Richmond, TX) cornerback Faybian Marks, changed their minds. He held offers from the old staff at Baylor, Kansas State, and Kansas before getting two late offers from Utah and Washington State.





EVALUATION

Most of the film was him playing a soft over 2 look, which is a scheme I normally hate, but Marks really shows that he is a smart player, with disciplined eyes, reading and creating plays through his role.

Marks is fast, with a good stride, especially on kickoff return, he has great vision and showed he is not afraid to be physical, defeating blockers or laying the hat. He could play inside or outside coverage in college.

Dare I say Blackmon 2.0? Okay, I won’t, but one can only hope, right? He does however, have the versatility to line up at safety, as well.

— Cal Beck, Utah defensive back, 1994-96





First thing with the Texas corner that sticks out to me is his physicality. That’s Utah MO on defense, even at the corner positions we need great run stoppers and the most important thing for a corner is, “does this guy shy away from contact” he looks physical and wants to hit like a safety. He’s obviously got speed, but a great burst as well, especially on the first kickoff return through the hole. Good ball skills as well.

—Christian Drews, Utah linebacker 2014-17





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS

Marks is the sixth and final player recruited for the secondary in this class, and the fourth cornerback. Of those six, at least a couple of them are going to have to play early. Marks may be considered a diamond in the rough, currently, but Texas high school kids usually always seem to show up to Utah ready to play early. So the best case is that he gets some valuable early reps, but the likely case is he plays four games and redshirts in 2020... that is, unless he immediately shows he can excel on special teams, too.



