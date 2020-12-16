 UteNation - SIGNED NLI: David “Tevita” Fotu, DT
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 10:39:14 -0600') }} football Edit

SIGNED NLI: David “Tevita” Fotu, DT

Mikey Saltas • UteNation
Staff


Tevita Fotu, the younger brother of Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu, is finally making his way on the hill to fill his brother’s (big) shoes.

Tevita is a stout 6-foot-6, 300 pounder who committed to Utah in the class of 2018, though he went the junior college route. The Utah coaching staff has weaned off their offers for JuCo talent recently, but the four-star legacy Fotu is an obvious “must-take,” and he stayed loyal to his Utah commitment from the moment he signed out of high school.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY

Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21

Promo Code: UtesNSD

Valid to 12.20.20

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}