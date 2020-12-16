UteNation - SIGNED NLI: David “Tevita” Fotu, DT





Tevita Fotu, the younger brother of Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu, is finally making his way on the hill to fill his brother’s (big) shoes.

Tevita is a stout 6-foot-6, 300 pounder who committed to Utah in the class of 2018, though he went the junior college route. The Utah coaching staff has weaned off their offers for JuCo talent recently, but the four-star legacy Fotu is an obvious “must-take,” and he stayed loyal to his Utah commitment from the moment he signed out of high school.



