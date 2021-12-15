SIGNED NLI: Chris Reed, WR





The recruit-rich land of Florida has been kind to the University of Utah in recent years, and they picked up a big-bodied receiver in Chris Reed. Reed hails from Apopka, FL, just outside of Orlando. Coach Bumphis saw him in-person during a bye week and the offer soon followed. A true under-the-radar commitment with diamond-in-the-rough potential, Utah was Reed’s only offer before he committed, but an offer from Syracuse soon followed.

For his senior year at Wekiva HS, Reed hauled in 41 receptions for 625 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 10 times for 172 yards and a score. Utah has had great luck with finding lightly recruited gems out of Florida, and Reed could be next on that list.





Film Evaluation

Deep threat as well as can take an out route to the house. This is the type of WR that Utah has been missing. A true WR1. He is twitchy and looks like he has fun playing ball. Good body control. High points the ball. Great confidence. Probably my favorite prospect in the class. Shows a lot of potential to be a big time in my opinion.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



