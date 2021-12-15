SIGNED NLI: Chase Kennedy, DE
The state of Texas has long been a fertile recruiting ground for the University of Utah, and they landed another prospect out of the Dallas area in Chase Kennedy. Kennedy is a 3-star defensive end standing at 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds. Chase held offers from Utah, Boston College, Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulane, and Washington State.
In the end, his final five schools were Houston, Colorado, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Utah. Before his official visit to Utah, Kennedy admits that the Utes weren't as much in the picture, but the trip really opened his eyes.
Film Evaluation
Slippery when shedding blocks. Solid burst, good hands, good motor. Has the ability to get home on his own 1:1, on blitzes, and can make plays all over the field. Has the tools to be a great player.
-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014
What this signing means for Utah
Defensive end is not a huge need for the class, but Kennedy gives them depth for the future while their young defensive line grows within the system. The Utes two-deep rotation for 2022 appears pretty set with Miak Tafua, Van Fillinger, Xavier Carlton, and Jonah Elliss. Kennedy will have some time to fully develop into contributors on the edge.