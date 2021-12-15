SIGNED NLI: Chase Kennedy, DE





The state of Texas has long been a fertile recruiting ground for the University of Utah, and they landed another prospect out of the Dallas area in Chase Kennedy. Kennedy is a 3-star defensive end standing at 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds. Chase held offers from Utah, Boston College, Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulane, and Washington State.

In the end, his final five schools were Houston, Colorado, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Utah. Before his official visit to Utah, Kennedy admits that the Utes weren't as much in the picture, but the trip really opened his eyes.





Film Evaluation

Slippery when shedding blocks. Solid burst, good hands, good motor. Has the ability to get home on his own 1:1, on blitzes, and can make plays all over the field. Has the tools to be a great player.

-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014



