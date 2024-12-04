SIGNED: Daniel Bray, RB

(Photo by @Utah_Football)



The Utes have inked a speedy running back out of Texas, Daniel Bray. The 5-foot-10 and 170 pounder was a recent flip this week from SMU, after visiting Utah on the October 19th weekend. The three-star back will bring his 10.38 speed in the 100, to a backfield that already includes another dynamic speedster, Dijon Stanley.

Film Evaluation Athletic player with very good vision to use his quickness to make very long runs. Elusive to make more than one guy miss. Knows how to set up blocks to his advantage. Has a really good chance to be a very dynamic playmaker within the offense and lining up at different spots on the field. Looking forward to watching this guy be a dynamic piece to the Utes offense over the next few years. -Zach Moss

