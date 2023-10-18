Offense

There’s no question that USC has an elite offense, but the Trojans don’t have the types of weapons they’ve had in years past. However, they do have the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, QB Caleb Williams, and he's a big reason why the offense leads the nation in points scored, averaging 47.3 points per game.





On the year, Williams is completing a career best 70% of his passes, throwing for 2,021 yards, 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He hasn’t had to run much this season, but when he has it’s been efficient, running for 116 yards and 6 touchdowns.





He no longer has several of the key skill players from last season, like WR Jordan Addison and RB Travis Dye. Instead, he’s relying on Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice at receiver and South Carolina transfer Marshawn Lloyd at running back.





Both Washington and Rice were solid contributors in 2022, and they have proven to be valuable once again this season.





Through seven games, Washington has 25 catches for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns and Rice has 23 catches for 452 yards and 8 touchdowns. That’s a touchdown every 2.9 catches.





Lloyd is averaging a career best 7.5 yards per carry, rushing for 565 yards and 5 touchdowns on 75 carries. Despite his reliability, he hasn’t had more than 15 carries in a game.





The offensive line consists of two returning starters and three transfers. RT Jonah Monheim and C Justin Dedich were both regulars on the Trojans offensive line in 2022, and they were joined by RG Emmanuel Pregnon (Wyoming), LT Jarrett Kingston (WSU), and LG Michael Tarquin (Florida), all of which were starters before making the move to Southern California.





The results of the pieced together line has been a mixed bag. The rushing game has been solid when used, but pass blocking continues to be an issue, as they’ve allowed 17 sacks this season. However, it can be argued that those sack numbers could be more of a reflection of the amount of time Williams holds the ball rather than the front doing a poor job blocking.





Defense

Following the 2022 season, it was clear that for USC to take the next step, they would need to improve the defense. To do so, they did what they do best – they went to the transfer portal. They brought in several key players, including most of the starting defensive line.





The defensive ends, RS Sr. Solomon Byrd (Wyoming) and RS Sr. Jamil Muhammad (Georgia St.) have already combined for 11 sacks, and So. DT Bear Alexander (Georgia) is a key component to slowing down opponents run games.





They also brought in Sr. LB Mason Cobb (Oklahoma St) Sr, who was second in tackles for the Cowboys in 2022.





Lastly, RS Sr. CB Christian Roland-Wallace (Arizona), who was a multi-year starter for the Wildcats, has been an important piece to the USC secondary, leading the team with 5 pass deflections.





The rest of the secondary is the strength of the defense, including First-Team All-American safety Calen Bullock, leading tackler S Jaylin Smith, and RS So. CB Ceyair Wright.





However, despite all of the transfer portal additions, the defense is performing even worse this season. USC is ranked second to last in rush defense in the Pac-12, giving up 152.4 yards per game on the ground.





They allowed Stanford, who has the 5th worst Pac-12 rushing attack, to pile up 209 yards. Even worse, they let Colorado run for 193 yards, far above the Buffs' #122 national average of 86.3 yards per game.





Over the past three games, USC has given up 43.3 pts per game, the most allowed by any Power 5 team over that span.





Summary

These two teams couldn’t be any more different. Utah has the worst passing game in the Pac-12, with just 149.5 yards passing per game, which is also 4th worst in the nation among Power 5 teams.





On the flip side, Utah allows the least amount of yards in the conference at just 277.8 per game, as well as the least amount of points with just 12.2, which is also 5th best in the nation. Utah also has the #1 rush defense among Power 5 teams, only allowing 66.8 yards per game.





This matchup will be one of the best offenses (USC) against one of the best defenses (Utah), and one of the worst offenses (Utah) against one of the worst defenses (USC).





That makes it difficult to predict an outcome. In those cases, home field advantage often comes into play, and for USC head coach Lincoln Riley, that’s historically a good thing.





In his six years of being a head coach, his teams are 36-1 at home, not including the COVID season. However, only 2 of those 36 wins came against ranked teams. Still, only one home loss that happened in 2017 is hard to ignore.





Coming away from the Coliseum with a win will be an extremely difficult task for the Utes this Saturday.



