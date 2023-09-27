Offense

Following last season's impressive 10-win season, including a 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl thrashing over Florida, it appeared that the Beavers were just a quarterback away from competing for a Pac-12 title. Despite losing on the road last Saturday to Washington State, it’s safe to say that things are still headed in the right direction for Oregon State as a program.

However, it’s still not certain that they have improved their situation at quarterback enough to get them to the next level. Oregon State made headlines when they brought over the highly touted DJ Uiagalelei from Clemson. The former 2020 #1 QB was only so-so for the Tigers, and it’s pretty much been the same to this point with the Beavers.

Despite a soft schedule for the first three games of the season, Uiagalelei has only completed 58% of passes for 828 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He has 5 rushing touchdowns, but he has only run for 99 yards on the year.

What’s particularly surprising about his lack of success early on is that he has one of the best offensive lines in the country. He is rarely under pressure and has only been sacked 3 times this season, 2 of which came against Washington State.

Fortunately for the Beavers, they have one of the best running games in the nation, averaging 225 yards rushing per game, which is #10 in the nation. They primarily use sophomore Damien Martinez, who has 57 carries for 432 yards and a touchdown, but also give the ball to Deshaun Fenwick quite a bit, who has 37 carries for 253 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The two backs have been a nightmare for opposing defenses this season, but they both struggled in last season’s 42-16 loss to the Utes last season. As a freshman, Martinez had 10 carries for just 23 yards, and Fenwick had 44 yards on 10 carries.

Unfortunately for them, Utah may have an even better rush defense this season, allowing the 4th lowest yards rushing (51 per game) despite playing three Power 5 teams already this season.





Defense

One of Oregon State's biggest strengths in 2022 was its fierce defense. They were only behind the Utes in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (21.4 points allowed per game) and rush defense (114 yards allowed per game) and #3 in the conference in pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

Following the losses of several key starters, including All-Pac-12 First-Team corner Rejzohn Wright, 3-year starting safety Jaydon Grant, and starting corner Alex Austin, the secondary is now nearly completely overhauled. It has shown this season, as the pass defense has given up 257 yards per game through the air, which is #104 nationally.

Despite losing two starters at linebacker, the linebackers and defensive line have continued to shut down opponents rushing attacks, allowing just 70 yards per game, which is #7 nationally. A player to watch is Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, a junior linebacker that currently leads the team with 33 tackles. On the season, the Beavers have already racked up 13 sacks, with four different players having 2 sacks each.





Summary

Did you enjoy watching the defensive battle between Utah and UCLA last week? This game should look like a mirror image. So far this season, the Utes have only surrendered 38 total points, or just 9.5 points per game. Oregon State has averaged giving up just 17.8 points per game. Somehow, the current over/under for this game is 45 points.

The Beavers have only lost 1 game at home (a 17-14 loss to USC last year) since the start of the 2021 season, so this will be an enormous task for Utah. They continually sell out their new stadium, which seats over 35,000 fans, and they’ll be amped up to see what their team can do against the #10 team in the country.

While you would expect the Utes to attack the Beaver secondary, the Utes are currently #118 in pass offense, with only 157 yards per game and 3 touchdowns, so it’s hard to expect them to find a way to get that going this Friday. However, if there was a week to do it, it would be against Oregon State’s inexperienced defensive backs.



