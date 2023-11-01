Don't let Arizona State's 2-6 record fool you: this isn't a team that can be overlooked. Outside of an embarrassing 29-0 loss at home to Fresno State, the Sun Devils have been close in every other game. They lost to Cal and Colorado by a field goal and kept the game tight on the road in a 15-7 loss to Washington. Most recently, they beat the once-ranked Washington State team by double-digits.





Despite not having a very lethal offense, the Arizona State defense has been quite solid. They held the nation's top passer, Micheal Penix Jr., to just 275 yards passing, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.





In fact, from a statistical standpoint, the Sun Devils are only just a little behind the Utes defense. They are 4th in the conference in total yards allowed (340.9), 5th in passing yards allowed (236.5), and 5th in rushing yards allowed (104.4). The Utes are 3rd in the conference in total yards allowed (307.3), 3rd in passing yards allowed (221.3), and 2nd in rushing yards allowed (86.0).





Offense

Much like Utah, the Arizona State offense has struggled. They are last in the conference in points per game, at just 19.6 points. The Utes are 11th in the Pac-12 at 21.3.





The offense is led by long-time Sun Devil QB Trenton Bourguet. On the year, the pocket passer is 109 for 171 for 1,196 yards but has only thrown 1 touchdown. He has also thrown 3 interceptions. Bourguet joined Arizona State in 2019 and has served as a backup for most of his tenure. However, following injuries to Notre Dame transfer QB Drew Pyne and true freshman sensation QB Jaden Rashada, Bourguet was thrust into duty and has been the starter for the past four games.





The offensive line has been marred by injuries all season. Only UNLV transfer C Leif Fautanu and RT Joey Ramos have been able to play in each game so far this season. Fautanu is the most seasoned of the group, a three-year starter for the Rebels. After transferring from Iowa State in 2022, Ramos suffered a season-ending injury in the season-opener, so this season is his first as a starter.





LT Isaia Glass began the year as the only returning 12-game starter from last year's Sun Devil offensive line, but he has only been able to play in three games after going down in the first game of the year. Purdue transfer LG Sione Finau began the year as a starter but hasn't played since going down with an injury against Cal, and starting RT Emmit Bohle was lost for the year with a leg injury in the opening drive of Arizona State's second game of the year against Oklahoma State.





Texas Tech transfer RG Cade Briggs, Nevada transfer G Aaron Frost, and true freshman LG Sean Na'a have stepped up to fill in for the injured members of the line.





Sacramento State transfer running back Cameron Skattebo has been the bright light on the offense, rushing for 534 yards and 7 touchdowns on the year. He also has 273 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. Cal transfer RB DeCarlos Brooks has also been a difference-maker over the past two games, including a 3 touchdown performance last week against the Cougars.





For the second consecutive season, WR Elijah Badger has been the top receiving threat. He currently has 45 catches for 532 yards and 2 touchdowns. Expect to see TE Jalin Conyers to be heavily involved in the receiving game as well, as he has 24 catches for 310 yards on the year, including a 90-yard effort last week against Washington State.





Defense

The defense is led by defensive ends Prince Dorbah and BJ Green. Dorbah, a Texas transfer, has collected six sacks on the year, and Green has 5.5 of his own.





The linebacker group is the most inexperienced, with Washington State transfer Tre Brown, BYU transfer Tate Romney, and juniors James Djonkam, and Caleb McCullough all in the mix in their first season as starters.





The secondary is the most experienced defensive group, with senior S Chris Edmonds and Austin Peay transfers S Shamari Simmons and CB Demetries Ford, as well as junior CB Ro Torrence. Edmonds leads the team in tackles while Simmons and Torrence each lead the team with 1 interception.





Summary

This seems like the perfect matchup for Utah to correct the weaknesses that were magnified in last week's frustrating loss to Oregon. With a pieced-together offensive line that has already allowed 22 sacks this season, the Utes should be able to put plenty of pressure on Bourguet and shut down Skattebo's rush attack.





The Sun Devils struggle to convert on third down, where they are 90th in the country, only getting a first down on 37% of their attempts. Meanwhile, Utah is 2nd in the nation in third-down defense, allowing a first down just 27% of the time.





The defense as a whole has struggled to create turnovers, only getting 2 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries this season. In fact, Arizona State is ranked #125 nationally in turnover margin.





The Sun Devil pass rush is something to watch out for, especially considering the trouble Bryson Barnes had with pressure against the Ducks. Utah will need to be at their best, especially on the edges.





This is a game that Utah should be able to win comfortably, as indicated by the current 11-point spread favoring the Utes, but if Utah struggles in the trenches as they did against Oregon, it could be a dogfight to the finish.



