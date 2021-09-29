Runnin’ Utes Look to Get Back to a Winning Culture





Forging a winning basketball identity at Utah again is at the top of Craig Smith's checklist in his first season as head coach.

The Utes are in rebuild mode entering the 2021-22 season. Only seven players returning from last year's team. Just two players – Riley Battin and Branden Carlson – saw any significant rotational minutes for Utah a season ago. That fact hasn't dimmed Smith's optimism or lowered his expectations for the season ahead.

He wants to win big and he wants to win now.

“Every year, our expectation is to get to the NCAA Tournament and win when we get there,” Smith said at Utah's first official practice of the season on Tuesday. “That's not a line just to say the line. That's our expectation.”

Smith certainly has the track record for meeting such a lofty standard. Utah State won both the Mountain West Conference regular-season title and conference tournament title in his first season in Logan. The Aggies averaged 24.6 wins per season and made two NCAA Tournament appearances over his three seasons at the school. Utah State averaged 16.6 wins per season over a five-year stretch prior to Smith's arrival.

Laying the foundation for similar success at Utah hasn't been a simple task. Numerous players, most notably leading scorer Timmy Allen, exited the program when Smith replaced Larry Krystkowiak as head coach. Smith and his staff hit the transfer portal and cobbled together a patchwork of transfers. They brought in multiple impact players in a short time. UNLV transfer David Jenkins, Jr. is an electric scorer in the backcourt. USU transfers Marco Anthony and Rollie Worster were key contributors for the Aggies in helping them reach the NCAA Tournament last season.

“I thought our staff did an excellent job of recruiting the right types of people, the guys that really fit our style of play and are really going to thrive at the University of Utah and in Salt Lake City,” Smith said.

Seeing the newcomers mesh with the players who returned has left Smith feeling excited about the group's potential. He already senses a strong chemistry building among the group.

“I love coming to the gym with this group,” Smith said. “I can't wait to be here every day. They're energy givers and that's exciting to be a part of it.”

Another immediate challenge Smith faced was patching together a non-conference schedule on the fly. Utah had a single non-conference game against BYU under contract for this season when he took the job and no date solidified for that game. Smith went to work building the best schedule he could build on short notice. He managed to secure neutral site games against Boston College and TCU and a road game against Missouri – a sneak peek of the type of games Utah fans could grow accustomed to seeing with Smith's scheduling philosophy.

Playing a tougher schedule goes hand in hand with Smith's approach to how he wants to build Utah into a true Pac-12 title contender.

"I don't want to be all cliche-ish, but we want to be a tough team,” Smith said, while noting that he's working to build a team that is fundamentally sound, takes care of the basketball, and takes good shots. “I want to bring Runnin' Utes back by moving the ball, sharing the ball, playing together. And then we've got to be tough physically and mentally on both sides of the ball.”

Utah opens the 2021-22 men's basketball season on November 9th when the Utes host Abilene Christian at the Huntsman Center.



