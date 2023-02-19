The Runnin’ Utes saw their hold on a first round Pac-12 Tournament bye slip completely out of their control on Saturday, losing 67-59 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game was back and forth for all 40 minutes, but turnovers and a key injury did Utah in.

Injuries are hitting at the wrong time

Already down starter Gabe Madsen, the Utes lost their dependable floor general, Rollie Worster, to a lower-leg injury with 16:33 left in the game. Lazar Stefanovic took over running the offense and Arizona State’s full-court press caused Utah fits.

Freshman Will Exacte saw increased minutes, going 3-7 from the floor and 2-4 from long distance. It was a welcome sign. However, for a team like Utah who lacks depth, the needed outcome would have been Exacte emerging with Worster still healthy.

Turnovers were the deciding factor

The Utes lost the turnover battle significantly, 17-5. The Sun Devils turned those turnovers into a 20-2 points off turnovers advantage. They had a 10-0 points off turnovers advantage in the first half, which led to them trailing Utah by only one heading into the break.

Both teams were cold most of the game

The Utes shot 38.2% for the game, while the Sun Devils shot 44.4%. With the game hanging in the balance, brothers Desmond and Devan Cambridge hit two three-pointers with just over two minutes to play. The Sun Devils hit only 3-15 for the game, but Desmond Cambridge’s three put Arizona State up by one and Devan’s was the dagger putting them up by four with 48 seconds left.

Up next

It’s a bad time for a losing streak. The Runnin’ Utes are suddenly on a two-game losing streak as they’re tied with Oregon and Arizona State for fourth place and a first round Pac-12 Tournament bye. In short, it’s not likely that they will get the bye now. Oregon looks to be a near lock, as none of their remaining four opponents have winning records. The Utes on the other hand will need to hope that their fans show up and show out, as they drop the dreaded black curtains against No. 4 UCLA and USC.



