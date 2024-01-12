



The Runnin’ Utes got back to their winning ways on Thursday night, as they wrecked havoc from start to finish against a struggling (6-10) UCLA basketball team. The Bruins never led the entire game and the Utes biggest lead hit the half-century mark with 4:47 left in the game.

Here are the takeaways from the Utes 90-44 victory:





It was a historic victory and a historic defeat

The victory was the Utes' largest margin of victory since joining the Pac-12. It was also UCLA’s second largest defeat in school history. While Utah controlled the first half, they absolutely annihilated UCLA in the second half, after the Bruins briefly got the game to within six points.

In the decisive second half, UCLA was 7-25 from the field (28%) and 2-9 from three-point range (22.2%).

Overall, Utah outscored UCLA 19-8 with points off turnovers, 38-18 on points in the paint, 19-4 on second chance points, and 40-13 in bench points.

It’s safe to say that the Utes didn’t sit back and feel sorry for themselves after their two game losing streak.





It was a big night for several Utes

Keba Keita and Cole Bajema led the way with 14 points each and Branden Carlson had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. In all, five Utes ended up in double-figures, with Gabe Madsen and Deivon Smith joining the group with 11 each. Smith also chopped in eight assists and four rebounds as he’s getting more and more comfortable.

Both Keita and Lawson Lovering fouled out in 15 and 16 minutes, respectively. However, they made the most of their minutes. Keita, especially, continues to be the straw that stirs the drink, as he’s the enforcer that Utah has sorely needed for years. He could improve on staying out of foul trouble, but he’s so effective in his limited minutes that he affects the game even in a small amount of time.





Lazar’s return was a nightmare

Former Ute Lazar Stefanovic returned to the Huntsman Center on Thursday, after leaving for what he believed were greener pastures. It couldn’t have gone any worse for him. In just under 33 minutes of action Stefanovic had eight points on 3-10 shooting. He had the worst +/- of any Bruin with a -47.

This isn’t to slam on Stefanovic, who was a productive two-year player at Utah. He’s in the starting lineup for the Bruins and averaging 9.1 points per game. It’s more of a “the grass isn’t always greener “ statement, as he would have been a crucial piece to a Utah team that’s in the conversation for a return to the NCAA Tournament.





Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will finish the week against the 8-7 Stanford Cardinal on Sunday. The Cardinal are led by Maxime Raynaud who is averaging just under a double-double with 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds. Their leading scorer is freshman Kanaan Carlyle averaging 14 points per game.



