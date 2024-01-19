The Runnin’ Utes thoroughly defeated the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday night, 74-47. Despite being down two starters, Utah had little issues with Beavers once Utah head coach Craig Smith found a rhythm with his lineups.

It was an impressive defensive effort

After a slow start due to adjusting to new lineups, the Utes clamped down on the defensive end. In the first nine minutes of the game there were eight lead changes and Oregon State was up 19-15. Then the Beavers went on almost an 11-minute scoring drought before a three-pointer by Dexter Akanno with two seconds remaining in the first half.

Keita and Smith dominate in spot start

With Lawson Lovering and Rollie Worster both out with injuries, Keba Keita and Deivon Smith got the start. Fresh off of his triple-double, Smith was special again, chipping in 14 points and eight assists. But in his first start of the season, Keita was able to stay out of foul trouble as he destroyed the Beavers in the paint on his way to a 18 point and 15 rebound double-double. He also had three blocks.

Carlson continues to lead the charge

Nearly every game, the team knows what they’re going to get from Carlson, as he’s only failed to score in double figures three times this season. Despite being close numerous times, he hadn’t delivered a double-double for the season until last week. Thursday night against the Beavers he delivered a double-double again, scoring 17 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.

Up next

The Runnin’ Utes will host 13-4 Oregon at 1PM MST on Sunday. Under Dana Altman, the Ducks are historically a team that causes Utah fits. With Worster and Lovering likely out for the big matchup, Utah’s depth will be tested.



