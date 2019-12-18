Playing ball right in Utah’s backyard at East HS is Tennessee Pututau, who accumulated nearly 20 scholarship offers all over the country in the 2018 class. Pututau is already a familiar name up on the hill—Tennessee is cousins to sophomore Hauati, as well as current missionaries Fua and Taniela. Utah very well could see an all-Pututau defensive line at one point, within the next couple of years.

During the recruiting process, the 6-foot-2 242 pound defensive linemen talked about his future school frequently with his cousins. “Whenever it comes up, we all think it would be pretty to play together,” said Tennessee. “I think it would be cool if I was able to go there and play with them. It would be fun.”

Tennessee might have been the most highly sought Pututau of the bunch—the Utes beat out suitors such as BYU, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee (fitting), Washington and Wisconsin for the beast on the defensive line. Though he is listed as a defensive end, the plan is for Tennessee to line up in the interior as a defensive tackle.