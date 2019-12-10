Below are nugget provided by the University of Utah’s press release on the Utes’s first and second-team All-Pac-12 selections:





#1 Tyler Huntley, QB, Sr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Offense

Ranks sixth in ESPN's Total QBR (84.0) … ranks in the top-10 in the FBS in completion percentage (No. 2, .737), passing efficiency (No. 5, 181.9), passing yards per completion (No. 8, 14.47) and yards per pass attempt (No. 4, 10.67) … nine 200-yard passing games this season that included two in the 300-yard range … 205-of-278 passing (4 INT, 18 TDs) for 2,966 passing yards, adding 88 carries for 257 rushing yards (5 TD) … two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.





#2 Zack Moss, RB, Sr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Offense

Ranks first in the Pac-12 and 12th in the FBS in rushing yards (1,359), rushing yards per game (113.3) and rushing touchdowns (15) … No. 14 in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in total touchdowns (17) … 219 carries this season for 1,359 yards (6.2 ypc) and 15 touchdowns, adding 26 receptions for 374 yards (2 TD) … eight games with 100 or more rushing yards, including one 200-yard game … 91-yard rushing touchdown against Oregon State is the third-longest rushing touchdown in school history.





#77 Darrin Paulo, OL, Sr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Offense

Started all 13 games this season … has played in 52 career games, which ranks second on the team, and has played in 40 games on the offensive line with 39 career starts … helped the Utes to a No. 1 ranking in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (207.0) and a No. 3 ranking in scoring per game (34.0).





#6 Bradlee Anae, DE, Sr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Defense

Two-time All-Pac-12 first-team selection … 2019 Morris Trophy winner … 35 total tackles (13.5 TFL, 12.5 Sacks) with one pass defended and a forced fumble … 12.5 sacks is tied for eight in the FBS and second in the Pac-12 … had at least one sack in seven games, tying his single-game career-high of 3.0 against Northern Illinois and Arizona State … 29.5 career sacks is tied for the school record and ranks fourth among active FBS players … two-time Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, also earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.





#99 Leki Fotu, DT, Sr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Defense

Two-time All-Pac-12 first-team selection … 27 tackles (8.5 TFL, 1.0 Sack) … finished third on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss … tackle for loss of 50 yards ranks second on the team … anchored the defensive line that kept 10 of its opponents to under 70 yards rushing this season … helped Utah to a No. 1 ranking in the FBS and the Pac-12 in rushing defense (70.3).







#13 Francis Bernard, LB, Sr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Defense

Finished second on the team in tackles with 83 (7.5 TFL), adding two interceptions that included a pick-six, one pass breakup and a forced fumble … averaged 6.4 tackles per game … three-double-digit tackles games, including reaching his season-high 12 twice (Northern Illinois, Washington State) … his pick-six against Utah was one of Utah's five defensive touchdowns this season which is tied for second in the FBS and ranks first in the Pac-12 … two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.





#23 Julian Blackmon, FS, Sr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Defense

Three-time All-Pac-12 selection, also earning second-team cornerback in 2017 and 2018 … fourth on the team in total tackles with 60 (4.0 TFL, 1.5 Sacks), adding a team-high four interceptions that includes one pick-six, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles … his four interceptions is tied for the Pac-12 lead … earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his career-high 12 tackles that included 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception against UCLA.





#1 Jaylon Johnson, CB, Jr. | First-Team All-Pac-12 Defense

Two-time All-Pac-12 first-team cornerback … 36 total tackles (1.0 TFL) with two interceptions that included one pick-six, adding 11 pass breakups … 11 pass breakups ranks fourth in the Pac-12 … has one or more pass breakups in nine of Utah's 13 games … his pick-six for 39 yards against Washington was his second-career pick-six … his two interceptions helped Utah to a No. 2 ranking in the Pac-12 in total passes intercepted (13).





#80 Brant Kuithe, TE, So. | Second-Team All-Pac-12 Offense

Leads the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (572), receiving touchdowns (6) and is second in total touchdowns (9) … his 18.45 yards per reception leads all tight ends in the FBS and Pac-12 in yards per reception, ranking 29th overall in the FBS and third in the Pac-12 … six receiving touchdowns is tied for first in the Pac-12 among tight ends … career-high 132 receiving yards on five catches and a touchdown against UCLA … earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for his two rushes for 59 yards and a 15-yard rushing touchdown and three catches and two receiving touchdowns against Colorado.





#52 John Penisini, DT, Sr. | Second-Team All-Pac-12 Defense

Recorded 37 tackles (6.0 TFL, 2.0 Sacks) with one pass breakup and two forced fumbles … his 37 total tackles ranks second on the defensive line … had seven games with half a tackle for loss or more … his two forced fumbles is the second-most by a Pac-12 player this year … earned Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for his career-high tying seven tackles with a sack and a forced fumble against Washington.



