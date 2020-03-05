Pads were out in full bloom today at spring practice as things finally got physical today. The tone was clear, early in practice: players were going to be pushed to their physical limits today.

Theme of the Day: Situational football & technique with physicality

Today during many of the offense vs. defense drills, there always seemed to be a scenario attached. “Okay, 3rd and 5 we need to get into field goal range” or “1:49 left in the game and we need a touchdown!” Both offense and defense needed to know their plays, their roles, and know them quickly, because these drills were all game speed.

In the battle of the two, offenses had their way today. QB Drew Lisk did an exceptional job in two-minute drills against a live defense. Cam Rising and Jake Bentley looked relatively sharp as well, but, Lisk got a lot of looks in that moment probably due to a better understanding of the playbook.

Group drills were done slightly different today because of the pads. On defense there were more tackling drills were implemented emphasizing the importance of wrapping up, keeping the head upright, attacking and going after a loose football. At 6’3”, LB Andrew Mata’afa covers a lot of ground when he propels himself into making a tackle.



