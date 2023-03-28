



Last season, despite not being a captain, linebacker Karene Reid became a key leader of the defense. It’s something that speaks volumes to his work ethic and the respect his teammates have for him, as it was his first season as a full-time starter. As the Utes ramp up spring ball, that leadership is even more crucial, as it’s a time for everyone to focus more heavily on individual development.

“It’s all about building a culture. Some of these guys are brand new, they’re not sure how things are run,” said Reid. “We’ve got to show them early on, we run to the ball and we’re aggressive — that’ll hopefully carry on to the fall.”

Last season, Utah found themselves off to a rocky start defensively. However, over time they were able to figure out where their inconsistencies fell. Reid believes that it all can be traced back to the practice field.

“It took us a minute to mesh as a defense and come together. I think a lot of it had to do with practice habits,” he said. “We changed the way we practiced, we made sure everyone was getting to the ball and ultimately that resulted in less points being scored on us.”

Heading into the second week of camp, Reid feels that the flow and habits of the unit are off to a good start. It’s something that he wants to see continue and he takes pride in leading the linebacker room.

“Being a leader of this group, it’s easy with this group,” said Reid. “Everyone meshes so well. I’ve got to make sure I’m leading them in the right way — lead by example and be an extension of Coach Swan.”

With two proven starters returning in Reid and Lander Barton, the backups are young, but talented. They’ll also add Stanford transfer Levani Damuni in the summer. It’s a talented and capable group, one in which Swan wants to maximize their performances.

“(Swan) talks a lot about more production — talking mostly about tackles, sacks, tackles for loss. That’s ultimately going to come from more film study and getting more reps,” said Reid.

Utah's valuable playmaker is a shining example of impacting the game and the box score. Last year, Reid was also one of the top guys statistically on defense. He racked up 72 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks — ranking him third on the team. Even with his early success as a Ute, Reid continues to grind, happy with his first two seasons, but never fully satisfied.

“For me, getting stronger (is important). I’m a little bit undersized as a backer, but that gives me a lot of speed and mobility as far as going against smaller receivers and backs,” said Reid. “My weakness has always been strength so that’s something I’m working on.”

The spring is time for him to perfect his craft and work on what he views as his weaknesses. When August 31st rolls around, Reid will be a better football player and leader, due to his drive and the work he’s putting in this spring.



