It looked dicey for three quarters, but on Saturday, the University of Utah rallied back and defeated the BYU Cougars on senior night, extending their winning streak over the team down south to eight in a row. The game started out about as poorly as could be imagined for the Utes, as they looked uninterested and flat for the first half, going into halftime down 20-0. They eventually got things going though, and put together a fourth quarter performance for the ages to come back and win the game 35-27.

This article will be a little bit different than the previous ones, since there was such a huge difference in how the team performed in the first and second halves. If the grades were given based solely on the first half, it would be safe to give the entire team an “F”, as the offense only mustered 86 yards while the defense surrendered 249 yards and 20 points. Even the special teams were bad, as the Utes’ punt return team gave up a fumble recovery, while the field goal team had a kick blocked.

All that being said, the focus will instead be on Utah’s second half performance, when the team came alive and handed the Cougars perhaps the most heartbreaking loss of this eight game streak.

Quarterback: B+

Jason Shelley was the main reason for Utah’s comeback in the second half. He was calm and composed in the face of steep odds, and played one heck of a game to lead the Utes to victory. In the final two quarters, Shelley completed 11-13 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 48 yards and another score, including a 33 yard touchdown scamper late in the 4th quarter that put the game out of reach. Compare that to his total stat line of 19-28 passing for 141 yards and 61 yards rushing, and that’s a pretty good second half.





Running Backs: B

Utah’s running backs combined for 92 yards on 23 carries, along with a pair of touchdowns from Armand Shyne. 61 of those yards, as well as both touchdowns, came in the second half, on 15 carries. That’s not a spectacular per-carry average, but Shyne was effective in short-yardage situations, punching the ball into the end zone twice in goal line situations, and converting a crucial fourth down on a direct snap. TJ Green did his part as well, making the Cougars pay as he attacked the edges and picked up chunk yardage. The Utes certainly could have used Zack Moss in this game, but the bottom line is that Shyne and Green did enough to help the Utes win, as they have over the last three games. Also, Green has forced the issue, and has proven to be deserving of more carries.





Wide Receivers: B

The receivers made some big plays in the second half to help move the chains and put the Utes in scoring position. Samson Nacua scored the first offensive points of the game for the Utes, running a beautiful slant route from 10 yards out and making an easy catch for the touchdown. Siaosi Mariner also made an impressive grab in the fourth quarter, getting open on a second effort as Jason Shelley scrambled, and then making the catch deep downfield on an underthrown ball for a gain of 37 yards, all the way down to BYU’s five yard line.

Solomon Enis also made some big catches, but one of his most important plays of the night came when he got loose on a fade route in the end zone when Utah was at the BYU 14 yard line, forcing the BYU defender covering him to commit pass interference. That moved the Utes up to the two yard line, allowing Armand Shyne to punch the ball in on the very next play, closing the gap to 27-21.





Tight Ends: B-

Utah’s tight ends were quiet in the passing game against the Cougars, catching just two passes for 14 yards. However, as has been the case in so many games this season, they threw some great blocks which allowed Utah’s run game to get going. They were particularly effective on designed runs where Jason Shelley and TJ Green attacked the edges, helping to clear out defenders and open running lanes for the Utes to churn out yards on the ground.





Offensive Line: B+

The line came alive in the second half, and for the most part, they gave Shelley plenty of time to throw the ball while also doing what was necessary to help the run game get things going. They did surrender one sack, BYU’s only one of the game, early in the third quarter, but it was a far more common sight in the second half to see the line hold their protection for three, four, even five seconds or to push BYU’s front a few yards back when a run play was called. Without their performance, Utah probably would not have been able to come back and win this game.





