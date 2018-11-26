Position Grades: Utah vs BYU
It looked dicey for three quarters, but on Saturday, the University of Utah rallied back and defeated the BYU Cougars on senior night, extending their winning streak over the team down south to eight in a row. The game started out about as poorly as could be imagined for the Utes, as they looked uninterested and flat for the first half, going into halftime down 20-0. They eventually got things going though, and put together a fourth quarter performance for the ages to come back and win the game 35-27.
This article will be a little bit different than the previous ones, since there was such a huge difference in how the team performed in the first and second halves. If the grades were given based solely on the first half, it would be safe to give the entire team an “F”, as the offense only mustered 86 yards while the defense surrendered 249 yards and 20 points. Even the special teams were bad, as the Utes’ punt return team gave up a fumble recovery, while the field goal team had a kick blocked.
All that being said, the focus will instead be on Utah’s second half performance, when the team came alive and handed the Cougars perhaps the most heartbreaking loss of this eight game streak.
Here are the grades for each position group:
Quarterback: B+
Jason Shelley was the main reason for Utah’s comeback in the second half. He was calm and composed in the face of steep odds, and played one heck of a game to lead the Utes to victory. In the final two quarters, Shelley completed 11-13 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 48 yards and another score, including a 33 yard touchdown scamper late in the 4th quarter that put the game out of reach. Compare that to his total stat line of 19-28 passing for 141 yards and 61 yards rushing, and that’s a pretty good second half.
Running Backs: B
Utah’s running backs combined for 92 yards on 23 carries, along with a pair of touchdowns from Armand Shyne. 61 of those yards, as well as both touchdowns, came in the second half, on 15 carries. That’s not a spectacular per-carry average, but Shyne was effective in short-yardage situations, punching the ball into the end zone twice in goal line situations, and converting a crucial fourth down on a direct snap. TJ Green did his part as well, making the Cougars pay as he attacked the edges and picked up chunk yardage. The Utes certainly could have used Zack Moss in this game, but the bottom line is that Shyne and Green did enough to help the Utes win, as they have over the last three games. Also, Green has forced the issue, and has proven to be deserving of more carries.
Wide Receivers: B
The receivers made some big plays in the second half to help move the chains and put the Utes in scoring position. Samson Nacua scored the first offensive points of the game for the Utes, running a beautiful slant route from 10 yards out and making an easy catch for the touchdown. Siaosi Mariner also made an impressive grab in the fourth quarter, getting open on a second effort as Jason Shelley scrambled, and then making the catch deep downfield on an underthrown ball for a gain of 37 yards, all the way down to BYU’s five yard line.
Solomon Enis also made some big catches, but one of his most important plays of the night came when he got loose on a fade route in the end zone when Utah was at the BYU 14 yard line, forcing the BYU defender covering him to commit pass interference. That moved the Utes up to the two yard line, allowing Armand Shyne to punch the ball in on the very next play, closing the gap to 27-21.
Tight Ends: B-
Utah’s tight ends were quiet in the passing game against the Cougars, catching just two passes for 14 yards. However, as has been the case in so many games this season, they threw some great blocks which allowed Utah’s run game to get going. They were particularly effective on designed runs where Jason Shelley and TJ Green attacked the edges, helping to clear out defenders and open running lanes for the Utes to churn out yards on the ground.
Offensive Line: B+
The line came alive in the second half, and for the most part, they gave Shelley plenty of time to throw the ball while also doing what was necessary to help the run game get things going. They did surrender one sack, BYU’s only one of the game, early in the third quarter, but it was a far more common sight in the second half to see the line hold their protection for three, four, even five seconds or to push BYU’s front a few yards back when a run play was called. Without their performance, Utah probably would not have been able to come back and win this game.
Defensive Line: A-
Utah’s defense gave up just over 100 yards in the second half, 45 of which came on the ground. It took BYU’s offense 20 carries to get those 45 yards, coming out to an average of 2.25 yards per carry. The line was also able to generate much more pressure on BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, making him uncomfortable throughout the entire second half. They also made several clutch plays in crucial situations to prevent BYU from sustaining drives, such as Leki Fotu’s sack on 3rd and 8 early in the fourth quarter to give Utah the ball back, allowing them to score on the next drive and take the lead.
Other big plays included an impressive effort to eat up blocks on Chase Hansen's stop against BYU running back Riley Burt on 4th and 1, which led to Jason Shelley’s long touchdown run on the very next play, and Bradlee Anae’s sack on the third down of BYU’s final drive, setting up a 4th and 7 which Utah stopped.
Linebackers: B+
Chase Hansen, Cody Barton, and Francis Bernard accounted for 26 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. Hansen was all over the field all night long, as usual. Along with his aforementioned big hit to stuff BYU on 4th and 1, he had one of the more impressive plays in coverage of the night, breaking up what should have been an easy touchdown catch for BYU tight end Matt Bushman by hammering down on the ball as Bushman tried to secure it. Barton also got in on the fun in coverage, making an acrobatic breakup on a corner route intended for Bushman. The linebackers were instrumental in the defense imposing their will on BYU’s offense in the second half, and also helped put the pressure on Wilson, forcing him to rely more on his legs than his arm in the second half.
Secondary: A
The secondary’s performance in the second half of this game was one for the books, as they clamped down on BYU’s receivers and only allowed them to gain 67 yards through the air. Zach Wilson was accurate in his passing, hitting on 9-13 attempts for no touchdowns and an interception, but the secondary completely took away all of his downfield options. They forced him to rely on shorter routes and dump-off passes to his tight ends and running backs, which Utah was able to stop most of the time.
Julian Blackmon in particular looked like a man on a mission to make up for what has been, by his standards, a so-so season. Blackmon got things going for the Utes early in the third quarter when he picked off Wilson on the third play of the half, and returned that interception 27 yards for a touchdown. He went on to finish the game with two other pass deflections and was a huge part of Utah’s success against the pass in the second half.
Special Teams: C+
Mitch Wishnowsky had a below-average game, by his standards. Though he averaged 41.5 yards on six punts, that average was brought down by a shanked punt which traveled only 10 yards, giving BYU the ball back at the Utah 44. BYU would go on to score a touchdown after that, making the score 27-7. Matt Gay did what was asked of him in the second half, connecting on all five PAT attempts, and after a poor performance in the first half, the punt return team got their act together and fielded all of the second half punts without any issues.
CYBER MONDAY SAVINGS
$99 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop with any NEW annual subscription
Promo Code: 99Cyber
Valid starting Monday, 12:01 AM CT Nov 26th and will stay valid only while supplies last!
Registered accounts sign in, start here for an upgrade from monthly to annual