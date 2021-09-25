Position Battles: Utah vs. Washington State





The University of Utah and Washington State Cougars kickoff at 12:30 PM MST on the Pac-12 Network. Both teams come in struggling at 1-2, but after a late comeback that just fell short of a victory, the Utes have some positive momentum on their side, as the Cam Rising era begins.

Here’s a breakdown of the position battles:





Quarterback

WSU’s de Laura is dinged up and Utah’s Cam Rising has dethroned Charlie Brewer—leading to Brewer's transfer. Therefore, the positive momentum is on Utah’s side and offensive coordinator Andy has had a week to prepare a game plan around his up-n-coming hot-shot.





Running Backs

Micah Bernard has had some big moments, although he struggled a little last week, and then the Utes had no choice but to pass the ball when they were down. WSU running back Max Borghi has put up impressive numbers against Utah, but running hasn’t been a focal point of the WSU offense.





Wide Receivers

The Utes wide receivers showed a renewed sense of purpose when Rising came into the game, as Britain Covey was suddenly featured, Jaylen Dixon was targeted on some deep routes, and multiple others came up with clutch plays. Still, that was basically one quarter of football and receiver is a position that WSU seems stocked up on, with Calvin Jackson and Travell Harris are both threats to watch.





Tight Ends

There is no tight end in the WSU system, while the Utes have the most loaded group in the west and arguably the country.





Offensive Line

As bad as the Utah offensive line is struggling, WSU’s is too. Although, like the Utes receivers, this group showed a renewed sense of purpose after the more mobile Rising entered the game. Yes, his style had some of their early flaws, but the entire offense seemed to be flowing better, including a dysfunctional unit as a whole on the line.





Defensive Line

The Utes are down Viane Moala for the rest of the year after his unfortunate hip injury. They’ve also struggled against the run and containing the edges. This week, it helps Utah that WSU is much more of a passing team. On the line, WSU is strong at the defensive end position, but soft in the middle.





Linebackers

This group for the Cougars is led by seniors Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers. They’re not flashy like Utah’s Devin Lloyd, but they’re solid like Nephi Sewell.





Secondary

Utah should get tested here, with the group being young and also having to replace All-Pac-12 performer JaTravis Broughton. However, outside WSU’s versatile Armani Marsh, there’s not much else there. WSU has given up a lot of yards and points through the air.





Special Teams

Everyone knows Britain Covey is special in this category, but if your kicker is struggling like Utah’s Jadon Redding, that’s a bad sign. The reality is as bad as some of the games have gone, his kicks have swung momentum in bad ways. WSU kicker Dean Janikowski is the son of kicking legend, Sebastian Janikowski. On the year, he’s also missed an extra-point and a field, while his max make is 35 yards.



