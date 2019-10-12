The University of Utah is on the road this week to face the Oregon State Beavers after having a bye last week. The Utes (4-1, 1-1 in conference) have won their last three games against the Beavers, the latest victory being in 2016. The Beavers (2-3, 1-1 in conference) are coming off an impressive 48-31 road victory against the UCLA Bruins. The Beavers have made significant progress this year after a few years of embarrassing losses. Nevertheless, the Utes are still favored by 14 points in this matchup. The Beavers have yet to been blown out this year and Corvallis has always been a tough place to play for any visiting team. Let’s take a look at how the positions break down:



POSITION BATTLES UTAH POSITION OREGON STATE Edge Quarterback Edge Running Backs Tie Wide Receivers Tie Edge Tight Ends Edge Offensive Line Edge Defensive Line Edge Linebackers Edge Secondary Edge Special Teams



Quarterback According to Pro Football Focus, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is rated the 10th best quarterback in the nation and best quarterback in the conference through the first six weeks of the season. He is completing close to 75% of his passes and has a QBR of 179.3. What is so impressive is that Huntley has yet to throw an interception and has done much more than just manage games for the Utes. On the other side, Beavers quarterback Jake Luton should not be slept on by the Utes. The senior quarterback has passed for almost 1,300 yards in five games for 14 touchdowns and similar to Huntley, has not thrown an interception yet. However, Luton has yet to face a defense similar to the Utah defense.

Running Back It is expected that Utah running back Zack Moss will be coming back this week for the Utes and this gives the Utes the easy advantage. The Utes showed their depth at the position last week against Washington State and the return of Moss will likely carry the Utah offense. Utah has averaged over 220 yards on the ground each game this year and Oregon State gives up close to 200 every game. Utah has a great advantage in the run game. For the Beavers, their rushing attack consists of Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson who both are very capable backs. The beavers average around 200 yards on the ground each game but they will face a tough challenge against Utah.

Wide Receiver Beaver receiver Isaiah Hodgins has emerged to be one of the best receivers in the conference and is Luton’s go to guy down the field. He already has nine receiving touchdowns and over 600 yards receiving. He leads the conference with an 126 yards per game and is also the conference leader in receiving touchdowns. However, after Hodgins the Beavers do not have much production. If the Utes can find a way to shut him down, the secondary will be in good shape. For the Utes, it has been the emergence of Bryan Thompson that has stood out for this group. It is likely that the Utes will rely heavily on the run game on Saturday, but, some big plays down the field could blow this game open.

Tight End The tight ends for the Utes are two of the best in the conference but it is evident that they are not a central piece of the offense. Depending on the week and the defensive scheme is how much they are involved. Both Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe are two of Huntleys most reliable targets but their action varies week to week. Utah native Noah Togiai leads this group for the Beavers and has tallied 14 receptions for 107 yards last night.

Offensive Line The Beavers and the Utes have both done a great job this year so far protecting the quarterback and also running the football. They both average more than 200 yards rushing and give up about one sack a game. On paper they look very similar but the big difference is the level of competition. Oregon State will have their hands full on Saturday trying to contain the Utah defensive line, their first serious test of the year so far.



