Position Battles: Utah at Oregon State
The University of Utah is on the road this week to face the Oregon State Beavers after having a bye last week. The Utes (4-1, 1-1 in conference) have won their last three games against the Beavers, the latest victory being in 2016. The Beavers (2-3, 1-1 in conference) are coming off an impressive 48-31 road victory against the UCLA Bruins. The Beavers have made significant progress this year after a few years of embarrassing losses. Nevertheless, the Utes are still favored by 14 points in this matchup. The Beavers have yet to been blown out this year and Corvallis has always been a tough place to play for any visiting team.
Let’s take a look at how the positions break down:
|UTAH
|POSITION
|OREGON STATE
|
Edge
|
Quarterback
|
Edge
|
Running Backs
|
Tie
|
Wide Receivers
|
Tie
|
Edge
|
Tight Ends
|
Edge
|
Offensive Line
|
Edge
|
Defensive Line
|
Edge
|
Linebackers
|
Edge
|
Secondary
|
Edge
|
Special Teams
Quarterback
According to Pro Football Focus, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is rated the 10th best quarterback in the nation and best quarterback in the conference through the first six weeks of the season. He is completing close to 75% of his passes and has a QBR of 179.3. What is so impressive is that Huntley has yet to throw an interception and has done much more than just manage games for the Utes. On the other side, Beavers quarterback Jake Luton should not be slept on by the Utes. The senior quarterback has passed for almost 1,300 yards in five games for 14 touchdowns and similar to Huntley, has not thrown an interception yet. However, Luton has yet to face a defense similar to the Utah defense.
Running Back
It is expected that Utah running back Zack Moss will be coming back this week for the Utes and this gives the Utes the easy advantage. The Utes showed their depth at the position last week against Washington State and the return of Moss will likely carry the Utah offense. Utah has averaged over 220 yards on the ground each game this year and Oregon State gives up close to 200 every game. Utah has a great advantage in the run game. For the Beavers, their rushing attack consists of Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson who both are very capable backs. The beavers average around 200 yards on the ground each game but they will face a tough challenge against Utah.
Wide Receiver
Beaver receiver Isaiah Hodgins has emerged to be one of the best receivers in the conference and is Luton’s go to guy down the field. He already has nine receiving touchdowns and over 600 yards receiving. He leads the conference with an 126 yards per game and is also the conference leader in receiving touchdowns. However, after Hodgins the Beavers do not have much production. If the Utes can find a way to shut him down, the secondary will be in good shape. For the Utes, it has been the emergence of Bryan Thompson that has stood out for this group. It is likely that the Utes will rely heavily on the run game on Saturday, but, some big plays down the field could blow this game open.
Tight End
The tight ends for the Utes are two of the best in the conference but it is evident that they are not a central piece of the offense. Depending on the week and the defensive scheme is how much they are involved. Both Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe are two of Huntleys most reliable targets but their action varies week to week. Utah native Noah Togiai leads this group for the Beavers and has tallied 14 receptions for 107 yards last night.
Offensive Line
The Beavers and the Utes have both done a great job this year so far protecting the quarterback and also running the football. They both average more than 200 yards rushing and give up about one sack a game. On paper they look very similar but the big difference is the level of competition. Oregon State will have their hands full on Saturday trying to contain the Utah defensive line, their first serious test of the year so far.
Defensive Line
The Oregon State defensive line has struggled all year trying to contain the run, giving up an average of 195 on the ground each game and will need to tighten these gaps if they want to have a chance against Utah. They have done a decent job getting to the quarterback and have tallied 12 sacks so far this year. However, they do not have one defensive lineman that has more than 15 tackles on the year. For the Utes, stopping the run has been a simple task so far, only allowing 53.8 yards per game. Nevertheless, the Utes do need to covert their pressure on the quarterback to sacks. It seems that players like Bradlee Anae or Mika Tafua are in the backfield most of the game, but they need to start taking the quarterback down.
Linebacker
One of the most pleasant surprises this year has been the performance of linebackers, Devin Lloyd and Francis Bernard. They have been able to stop the run and defend the pass at an elite level all year. They lead the team in tackles and are a great compliment to the dangerous Utah defensive line. The player to watch on defense for the Beavers is linebacker Hamilcar RashedJr.. He already has six sacks and two forced fumbles this year and leads the team in tackles. The Utah offensive line needs to be aware of #9 on blitzes and stunts at all times.
Secondary
After being exposed against USC, Utah fans did not know what to expect from this group. But, they responded in a convincing manner against Washington State. The Utah secondary has five interceptions so far and have defended two of the best passing offenses in the conference in USC and Washington State. It will be interesting to see how the Utes plan to defend Isaiah Hodgins. If they will isolate him and Jaylon Johnson or play more of a zone look to slow him down. The Beavers have only forced two interceptions so far this year and give up close to 250 yards through the air each game. They have been beaten deep on multiple occasions this year, and the Utes had success throwing downfield last week. This is a tough matchup for the Beavers.
Special Teams
This one is a tie because both teams are struggling at the kicker position. For the Beavers, Jordan Choukair is just 2-5 on field goal attempts this year and has even missed an extra point. Utah kicker Jadon Redding has been better for the Utes as of late, butis still not to be heavily relied on. Both the Utes and the Beavers have not had any big returns this year. However, a big special teams play could alter this game.