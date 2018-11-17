Position Battles: Utah at Colorado
The University of Utah is back on the road this week to face the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, CO. The game will kick off at 11:30 MT and will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Utah is 7-3 (5-3 conf) on the year and is in 1st place in the Pac-12 South after beating Oregon 32-25 last Saturday night. Colorado is 5-5 (2-5 conf) and currently on a five-game skid after starting the season 5-0. Utah needs to win this game and hope for an Arizona State loss to be able to clinch a berth to the Pac-12 Championship Game. It will be Senior Day for the Buffs and they are looking to win their sixth game to be bowl-eligible.
Like every week, the stakes are high for this Pac-12 matchup but who has the edge in the position battles?
|UTAH
|POSITION
|COLORADO
|
Quarterback
|
Edge
|
Even
|
Running Back
|
Even
|
Even
|
Wide Receiver
|
Even
|
Edge
|
Tight End
|
Edge
|
Offensive Line
|
Edge
|
Defensive Line
|
Edge
|
Linebacker
|
Even
|
Secondary
|
Even
|
Edge
|
Special Teams
Quarterback
Junior quarterback Steven Montez has completed 66.6% of his passes on the year for 2,595 yards and 17 touchdowns. Montez is fourth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game with 259.5 and is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. He has also passed for more than 300 yards in five different games this year. Utah quarterback Jason Shelley made his first career start last week and impressed many. He finished the night 18-31 and 262 yards in the win against Oregon. Shelley led the team to victory last week but will face a big test as he makes his first career start on the road.
Running Back
With the injury to starting running back Zack Moss, Armand Shyne got the start last week and won the game ball for the Utes. The junior running back finished with 175 yards rushing and gashed the Oregon defense with two different rushes of 40+ yards. Shyne is still working on his pass protection but was impressive in his start last week. Colorado is eighth in the conference in rush yards and is led by Senior running back Travon McMillian, a four-year starter. He averages 91.0 yards on the ground each game and is looking to pass the 1,000 yard mark for the second time in his career.
Wide Receiver
The matchup to watch this week will be Laviska Shenault Jr. against the Utah corners. Shenault has battled an injury this year and was forced to miss a few games which has hurt his stats this year. Nevertheless, he is one of the most dynamic receivers in the Pac-12. He has recorded 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns so far. K.D. Nixon has filled in for Shenault and has 47 catches on the year and 569 yards. The Utah receiving core lacks a “go-to-guy” but has been productive as a committee. Samson Nacua and Britian Covey are the leaders in yards but it is likely that seven or more Utes will catch a pass each game.
Tight End
Freshmen Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe were two of Utah’s top three receivers last week and have been a pleasant surprise for the Utes. Quick short passes to the tight ends have kept opposing defenses on their feet and have also been a downfield threat for the Utah offense. Colorado’s freshman tight end Brady Russel has recorded four receptions on the year and is one of the very few options for the Buffs at tight end.
Offensive Line
Senior center Lo Falemaka made his way back to the starting lineup for the Utes last week and helped the offense rush for 232 yards as a team. Utah also only allowed just one sack against the Ducks. Utah is 2nd in the Pac-12 in rushing and prides itself on controlling the line of scrimmage. Colorado has allowed 25 sacks so far this year and have struggled in the run game so far this year. Three of their starters from last year is gone and the Buffs have struggled to rebuild.
Defensive Line
The Utah defensive line is led by Junior Bradlee Anae who is third in the Pac-12 in sacks. As a group, the Utes only give up 101 yards on the ground and are one of the best defensive fronts in the nation. Mustaf Johnson leads his group for the Buffs and is second in the Pac-12 in sacks with 6.5 on the year. Besides Johnson, Colorado has struggled to pressure the quarterback and control the line of scrimmage. The Colorado gives up 148 yards rushing each week and will face the second best rushing attack in the conference this week.
Linebackers
Nate Landman leads the defense for Colorado with 85 tackles on the year, along with three sacks, and two interceptions. The sophomore linebacker has recorded double digit tackles in five games. Senior Drew Lewis and Rick Gamboa make this the strength of the Colorado defense. Utah’s linebackers Chase Hansen and Cody Barton have proved themselves to be arguably the best linebacking duo in the conference. Both are in the top-10 in the Pac-12 in tackles and Hansen is in contention for Pac-12 defensive player of year.
Secondary
As of late, the Utah defense has struggled to limit their opponent’s number one option through the air. It was N’Keal Harry two weeks ago and Dillon Mitchell last week, but it’s been an issue for the stout Utah defense all year. They have a big test with Laviska Shenault this week. On the Colorado side, there are veterans all over the field but are eighth in the conference in pass defense. But, there is snow in the forecast though which could cause both offenses to keep things on the ground.
Special Teams
Sophomore Ronnie Blackman is a dangerous returner for the Buffs and has been close to breaking off a big return all year. Colorado is down to it’s third option at kicker this year due to injury, but backup Tyler Francis went 4-4 against Arizona a few weeks ago.
Utah kicker Matt Gay set a school record last week after hitting six field goals against Oregon. Both Gay and punter Mitch Wishnowsky are among the best in the conference at their positions. Returner Britain Covey is also one to watch for the Utes and averages 10 yards a return.