The University of Utah is back on the road this week to face the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, CO. The game will kick off at 11:30 MT and will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Utah is 7-3 (5-3 conf) on the year and is in 1st place in the Pac-12 South after beating Oregon 32-25 last Saturday night. Colorado is 5-5 (2-5 conf) and currently on a five-game skid after starting the season 5-0. Utah needs to win this game and hope for an Arizona State loss to be able to clinch a berth to the Pac-12 Championship Game. It will be Senior Day for the Buffs and they are looking to win their sixth game to be bowl-eligible. Like every week, the stakes are high for this Pac-12 matchup but who has the edge in the position battles?



POSITION BATTLES UTAH POSITION COLORADO Quarterback Edge Even Running Back Even Even Wide Receiver Even Edge Tight End Edge Offensive Line Edge Defensive Line Edge Linebacker Even Secondary Even Edge Special Teams



Quarterback

Junior quarterback Steven Montez has completed 66.6% of his passes on the year for 2,595 yards and 17 touchdowns. Montez is fourth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game with 259.5 and is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. He has also passed for more than 300 yards in five different games this year. Utah quarterback Jason Shelley made his first career start last week and impressed many. He finished the night 18-31 and 262 yards in the win against Oregon. Shelley led the team to victory last week but will face a big test as he makes his first career start on the road.

Running Back With the injury to starting running back Zack Moss, Armand Shyne got the start last week and won the game ball for the Utes. The junior running back finished with 175 yards rushing and gashed the Oregon defense with two different rushes of 40+ yards. Shyne is still working on his pass protection but was impressive in his start last week. Colorado is eighth in the conference in rush yards and is led by Senior running back Travon McMillian, a four-year starter. He averages 91.0 yards on the ground each game and is looking to pass the 1,000 yard mark for the second time in his career.

Wide Receiver The matchup to watch this week will be Laviska Shenault Jr. against the Utah corners. Shenault has battled an injury this year and was forced to miss a few games which has hurt his stats this year. Nevertheless, he is one of the most dynamic receivers in the Pac-12. He has recorded 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns so far. K.D. Nixon has filled in for Shenault and has 47 catches on the year and 569 yards. The Utah receiving core lacks a “go-to-guy” but has been productive as a committee. Samson Nacua and Britian Covey are the leaders in yards but it is likely that seven or more Utes will catch a pass each game.

Tight End Freshmen Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe were two of Utah’s top three receivers last week and have been a pleasant surprise for the Utes. Quick short passes to the tight ends have kept opposing defenses on their feet and have also been a downfield threat for the Utah offense. Colorado’s freshman tight end Brady Russel has recorded four receptions on the year and is one of the very few options for the Buffs at tight end.

Offensive Line Senior center Lo Falemaka made his way back to the starting lineup for the Utes last week and helped the offense rush for 232 yards as a team. Utah also only allowed just one sack against the Ducks. Utah is 2nd in the Pac-12 in rushing and prides itself on controlling the line of scrimmage. Colorado has allowed 25 sacks so far this year and have struggled in the run game so far this year. Three of their starters from last year is gone and the Buffs have struggled to rebuild.

