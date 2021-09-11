Position Battles: Utah at BYU





It’s another edition of the Holy War between the University of Utah and the Brigham Young Cougars. The Utes have all the momentum from the amount of 2020 starters they have returning to owning a nine game rivalry win streak. The Cougars have not won since 2009. Quite frankly, 2022 recruiting prospects have no significant recollection of the last BYU win.

However…

Slam it all you want, but the Cougars had a special 2020 season and made the best of the cards and opponents they were dealt. They have that pissed off motivation to end the streak. They also will be celebrating the Friday afternoon news of being invited to the Big XII Conference.

Add to that the simple fact of throwing out all of the numbers when it comes to this game and anything can happen regardless of the talent discrepancy.

Let’s take a look at who had the edge inthe position battles:





Quarterback

With Zach Wilson off to the NFL after a spectacular statistical 2020 season, the Cougars come into the 2021 with Jaren Hall, a talented dual-threat quarterback. There’s no need to even compare numbers in this situation, as Utah’s Charlie Brewer has put up big numbers throughout his college career and played games on the biggest stage.

Hall isn’t someone to sleep on, but he’s not Brewer.





Running Backs

Talk about the potential of Tavion Thomas all you want or the 1-2 punch of him and Micah Bernard, but like I mentioned with Brewer above, Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa have a track record that you have to respect. Allgeier himself is a 1,000 yard back.

Therefore, comparing running backs to running backs, BYU gets the edge here early in the season. If these two teams played at the end of the season, we’re probably talking about a different story.





Wide Receiver

Word is that the Nacuas have had very little practice time this fall with being injured and Gunner Romney is likely out after being injured last week against Arizona.

If they were all healthy, this position would be debatable, but the Utes get the edge in this with Britain Covey, Solomon Enis, Theo Howard and Jaylen Dixon—who the Cougars struggle to defend.

Utah also has the most depth between the two in this department.





Tight Ends

Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker are impressive tight ends for the Cougars. Rex could fast fast become one of the best in the country. However, Utah’s Brant Kuithe IS one of the best around and Dalton Kincaid had been said to be the best kept secret in the Pac-12 before his breakout last week. Also don’t forget Cole Fotheringham, who is as solid as they come as an every-down tight end.





Offensive Line

Whittingham can say all he wants that this is his best offensive line he’s had at Utah, but they need to prove it when healthy. The Cougars are anchored by one-time Utah signee James Empey and in no offense to any Utah offensive linemen, he’s the best in the state. Utah also historically takes a couple games to really be in sync on the offensive line.





Defensive Line

I don’t think there’s ever been a time since Whittingham has been the head man at Utah that BYU has had a better defensive line. This position is the most sure thing about the Utes on a yearly basis and nearly all of the Utes second-team defensive line could start for BYU, at least at the tackle positions.





Linebackers

BYU’s Payton Wilgar, Max Tooley and Keenan Pili were each 2020 All-Independent linebackers. That being said, so was Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, as they were All-Pac-12 performers, including All-American honors for Lloyd.

The big difference here? Utah’s Lloyd is on the trajectory of being a 1-2 round 2022 NFL Draft pick and one of the first linebackers drafted.





Defensive Backs

Chaz Ah You would be a nice addition to the Utes secondary. Other than that, the Utes may be young, but they’ve once again reloaded at the position. By the end of 2021, we’re likely talking about JaTravis Broughton and Clark Phillips III being one of the best cornerback combos in the Pac-12. They came on strong at the end of 2020 and followed it up with an impressive fall camp.

BYU starting cornerback Keenan Ellis fortunately escaped serious injury last week, after being carted off the field. BYU can argue all they want about their depth at this position, but the Utes feel more than comfortable going two-deep at all secondary positions—the only guys on the two-deep yet to be proven are Kamo’i Latu and Cole Bishop.





Special Teams

The only reason this one is a tie is because of the brain lapse Utah had allowing the kickoff return for a touchdown last week. Jadon Redding and Britain Covey are all-conference performers, but Cameron Peasley still needs to show more of a track record.

BYU’s Jake Oldroyd and Ryan Rehkow are a reliable kicking duo, but the Cougars don’t have the return threats that the Utes do.



