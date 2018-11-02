The University of Utah is back on the road again this week, against another Pac-12 South opponent. On Saturday, they'll ride their current four-game winning streak into Tempe, Arizona to face the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game will kick off at 2 PM MST at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are 4-4 (2-3) on the year and are coming off their best win of the season so far, a 38-35 win against USC at the Coliseum. Despite their four losses, ASU has not lost by more than seven points. The Utes are 6-2 (4-2) on the year and are arguably playing their best football since joining the Pac-12. This game could very well be a trap game for the Utes as they have always struggled with the Sun Devils--yet, they've also blown them out on the road in recent years. Who has the edge in this Pac-12 matchup? Here are the position breakdowns:



The Position Battles: Who has the Edge? UTAH POSITION ARIZONA STATE Even Quarterback Even Edge Running Back Wide Receiver Edge Edge Tight End Even Offensive Line Even Edge Defensive Line Edge Linebacker Edge Secondary Even Special Teams Even

Quarterback: Even One of the biggest reasons for Utah’s momentum right now is the play of junior quarterback Tyler Huntley. He has helped this offense be two-dimensional and has made enough plays on the ground to open up the pass game as well. Huntley only passed for 138 yards last week but managed the game well enough to lead his team to victory. ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins has completed 63.2% of his passes so far this year for 1965 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Both quarterbacks are dual threats and have impressive speed on the outside. They have similar stats up to this point in the year and no one has a clear edge.

Running Back: Utah Eno Benjamin has rushed for 938 yards and nine touchdowns so far for the Sun Devils and has proven to be one of the best running backs in the conference. Like Utah, Arizona State looks to establish the run first in its offense and averages 177 yards on the ground each game. They will have a big test this week against the Utah defense, though. Zack Moss is arguably the best running back in the Pac-12 right now, and after tallying 211 yards last week, he needs only 36 yards to reach the 1000-yard mark on the season. His health is at 100% and has caused chaos for opposing defenses the last few weeks. Benjamin is an elite back and is one to watch on Saturday, but, Moss is playing at a higher level.

Receivers: Arizona St. N’Keal Harry is the player to watch for the Sun Devils. This week, Coach Whittingham compared him to former Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions star, Calvin “Megatron” Johnson. He has 667 yards and six touchdowns so far this year and is also dangerous on special teams. The 6-foot-4 target will be a test for the Utah secondary. He might be the most NFL ready receiver in the Pac-12. The Utah receivers had a quiet game last week but have been playing well as a unit lately. Britain Covey receives a lot of attention from opposing defense and the other receivers have stepped up in crucial situations, but this productivity needs to remain consistent.

Tight Ends: Utah It seems that every week, a different Utah tight end steps up and makes a big play for the offense. Last week it was Cole Fotheringham with his seven-yard touchdown catch, and the week before it was Brant Kuithe, who had big game. This position group continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Utes. Utah has the edge in this matchup mainly due to the fact that Arizona State has not seen much production from their tight end group.

Offensive Line: Even Both of these teams will look to establish the run first and will go as far as their offensive lines will take them. Arizona State has only given up 1.25 sacks per game and rushed for 283 yards against USC last week. This group was one of the question marks before the season for the Sun Devils but are continuing to control the line of scrimmage against their opponents. The Utah offensive line is still waiting for the comeback of starting center Lo Falemaka but continue to produce for the offense. The Utes give up 2.6 sacks a game but average 205 yards on the ground each game. This matchup is a close one.



Zack Moss