The University of Utah will aim for a 10 win season tonight in the Holiday Bowl, as they face the Northwestern Wildcats, of the Big 10. While the Utes (9-4) sport the better record, the Wildcats (8-5) went undefeated in Big 10, before getting beaten by Ohio State in their conference championship game. With how these two teams stack up, it could be one of the more competitive games of the bowl season. Here are the position breakdowns for the Holiday Bowl:



POSITION BATTLES UTAH POSITION NORTHWESTERN Quarterback Edge Even Running Back Even Wide Receiver Edge Even Tight End Even Edge Offensive Line Edge Defensive Line Linebacker Edge Edge Secondary Edge Special Teams



Quarterback Northwestern gets the nod here, based on experience more than anything else. Unless a miracle happens with Tyler Huntley, it’ll be Jason Shelley vs. Clayton Thorson. Thorson and Shelley have similar quarterback averages, but Thorson is a senior and Northwestern’s all-time winningest quarterback. Those intangibles count for something.

Running Back No Ute fans, Zack moss isn’t walking through that door. Utah is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, while Northwestern is averaging 3.2. Advantage Utah, right? Nope. Northwestern’s top three rushers all have similar yards-per-carry averages to Armand Shyne. The wildcard will be how much Utah can use TJ Green and if the extra bowl prep has made Devin Brumfield ready for a bigger role.

Wide Receiver With Britain Covey out, the Utes will need to find a go-to target, luckily his backup, Jaylen Dixon, is the Utes’ second leading receiver with 475 yards on only 23 receptions. As for the Wildcats, Flynn Nagel (759 yards) and Bennett Skowronek (556) aren’t elite, but the trio will be the best on the field for the Holiday Bowl. However, Nagel has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for tonight. If he were to miss the game, it could easily move this matchup in Utah's favor.

Tight End Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham have proven to be a valuable combination to Utah’s offense, but the Wildcats Cameron Green has out-gained both of them combined (437 to 381). That being said, he’s also done that with 17 more receptions, as he’s the second leading receiver for the Wildcats. This position is a wash, but it’s also going to depend on how often Utah tries to get Kuithe and Fotheringham involved.

Offensive Line The Utes win this one easily, as the Wildcats only had one All-Big 10 offensive lineman, third teamer Rashawn Slater. the fact that the Northwestern line has only paved the way for just over three yards per carry, is also nothing to brag about. The Utah line is anchored by All-Pac 12 frist teamers, Jackson Barton and Jordan Agasiva, but Lo Falemak likely would have received more than Honorable Mention status, had he stayed healthy—which he is now.



Jaylon Johnson