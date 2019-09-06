The University of Utah welcomes in the Northern Illinois Huskies Saturday morning for their home opener of the 2019 season. The Utes are coming off a 30-12 win against rival BYU, a game in which the Utes imposed their physical will and ran all over the Cougars. Northern Illinois is also coming off an in-state victory, defeating Illinois State 24-10. Last year, the Utes squeaked out a 17-6 victory when they traveled to Dekalb to play the Huskies, but Northern Illinois lost their head coach and some key components on both sides of the ball. The Utes are favored by three touchdowns on Saturday, but this game might not be the cakewalk that some fans are expecting. Let’s take a closer look at the positions to get a better feel for this matchup.



POSITION BATTLES UTAH POSITION NORTHERN ILLINOIS Edge Quarterback Edge Running Back Tie Wide Receiver Tie Tie Tight Ends Tie Edge Offensive Line

Edge Defensive Line Edge Linebackers Edge Secondary Tie Special Teams Tie



Quarterbacks: Utah

Ross Bowers, a grad transfer from Cal, will lead the Huskie attack on Saturday morning and is coming off a near 300-yard game against Illinois State. He is familiar with the Pac-12 after starting every game for Cal in 2017, but struggled in the games he played in. He threw an interception last week, and threw 12 interceptions in that 2017 season. The Utah secondary will be looking to pick off a pass or two this Saturday. Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley did not blow anyone away last week with his 13-16, 106 yard performance through the air. But, BYU sold out to stop the deep ball and dropped eight in coverage throughout the majority of the game, leaving the run game open. This week, Huntley will most likely be forced to open up the passing game and Utah fans will get a better look at the athletes the Utes have on the outside. However, the Huskie defense allowed just 187 yards through the air last week, so Utah's passing game will be tested.

Running Back: Utah Zack Moss proved last week that he is one of the best running backs in the nation after his 187-yard performance against BYU. But, Northern Illinois only allowed 51 rushing yards in game one and Utah struggled last year to get the run game going against the Huskies. With a solid pair of defensive tackles, along with a stout linebacker corps returning for NIU, this will be an interesting matchup to watch. The Utes will stick to their bread and butter, but some adjustments may have to be made to help get things opened up for Moss and company. On the other side, Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison was held just under 100 yards last week and only had 63 yards against the Utes last year. Facing one of the best defensive lines in the country could cause problems for the junior running back.



Wide Receiver: Tie There was not a receiver on the Utah roster last week that accounted for more than 40 yards and they were not featured as much as expected against BYU. Sophomore Solomon Enis had the biggest catch of the night last week, but the Utes will need to spread the wealth even more because it is expected that Northern Illinois will sell out to stop the run game. The standout and maybe best player on the NIU offense is junior receiver Tyrice Richie. He only had three receptions last week, but two of them were for touchdowns, including a 68-yard score. This will be a good test for the Utah secondary. This matchup is a tie mostly because of the lack of production and sample size we have from the Utah receivers.



Tight End: Tie Sophomore Brant Kuithe was Utah’s leading receiver last week, but what stands out is the drop he had in the first half that killed a Utah drive. Utah’s other sophomore tight end, Cole Fotheringham, had just one target last week. Both Kuithe and Fotheringham were heavily involved in the run game, which could potentially set up some play action shots down the field. NIU’s offense also features two tight ends- Daniel Crawford and Mitchell Brinkman- that combined for 126 yards of receiving last week. The Utah secondary mostly contained star BYU tight end Matt Bushman last week and they will be asked to do the same this week.





Zack Moss