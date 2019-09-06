POSITION BATTLES: Utah vs NIU
The University of Utah welcomes in the Northern Illinois Huskies Saturday morning for their home opener of the 2019 season. The Utes are coming off a 30-12 win against rival BYU, a game in which the Utes imposed their physical will and ran all over the Cougars. Northern Illinois is also coming off an in-state victory, defeating Illinois State 24-10. Last year, the Utes squeaked out a 17-6 victory when they traveled to Dekalb to play the Huskies, but Northern Illinois lost their head coach and some key components on both sides of the ball. The Utes are favored by three touchdowns on Saturday, but this game might not be the cakewalk that some fans are expecting. Let’s take a closer look at the positions to get a better feel for this matchup.
|UTAH
|POSITION
|NORTHERN ILLINOIS
|
Edge
|
Quarterback
|
Edge
|
Running Back
|
Tie
|
Wide Receiver
|
Tie
|
Tie
|
Tight Ends
|
Tie
|
Edge
|
Offensive Line
|
|
Edge
|
Defensive Line
|
Edge
|
Linebackers
|
Edge
|
Secondary
|
Tie
|
Special Teams
|
Tie
Quarterbacks: Utah
Ross Bowers, a grad transfer from Cal, will lead the Huskie attack on Saturday morning and is coming off a near 300-yard game against Illinois State. He is familiar with the Pac-12 after starting every game for Cal in 2017, but struggled in the games he played in. He threw an interception last week, and threw 12 interceptions in that 2017 season. The Utah secondary will be looking to pick off a pass or two this Saturday.
Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley did not blow anyone away last week with his 13-16, 106 yard performance through the air. But, BYU sold out to stop the deep ball and dropped eight in coverage throughout the majority of the game, leaving the run game open. This week, Huntley will most likely be forced to open up the passing game and Utah fans will get a better look at the athletes the Utes have on the outside. However, the Huskie defense allowed just 187 yards through the air last week, so Utah's passing game will be tested.
Running Back: Utah
Zack Moss proved last week that he is one of the best running backs in the nation after his 187-yard performance against BYU. But, Northern Illinois only allowed 51 rushing yards in game one and Utah struggled last year to get the run game going against the Huskies. With a solid pair of defensive tackles, along with a stout linebacker corps returning for NIU, this will be an interesting matchup to watch. The Utes will stick to their bread and butter, but some adjustments may have to be made to help get things opened up for Moss and company.
On the other side, Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison was held just under 100 yards last week and only had 63 yards against the Utes last year. Facing one of the best defensive lines in the country could cause problems for the junior running back.
Wide Receiver: Tie
There was not a receiver on the Utah roster last week that accounted for more than 40 yards and they were not featured as much as expected against BYU. Sophomore Solomon Enis had the biggest catch of the night last week, but the Utes will need to spread the wealth even more because it is expected that Northern Illinois will sell out to stop the run game.
The standout and maybe best player on the NIU offense is junior receiver Tyrice Richie. He only had three receptions last week, but two of them were for touchdowns, including a 68-yard score. This will be a good test for the Utah secondary. This matchup is a tie mostly because of the lack of production and sample size we have from the Utah receivers.
Tight End: Tie
Sophomore Brant Kuithe was Utah’s leading receiver last week, but what stands out is the drop he had in the first half that killed a Utah drive. Utah’s other sophomore tight end, Cole Fotheringham, had just one target last week. Both Kuithe and Fotheringham were heavily involved in the run game, which could potentially set up some play action shots down the field.
NIU’s offense also features two tight ends- Daniel Crawford and Mitchell Brinkman- that combined for 126 yards of receiving last week. The Utah secondary mostly contained star BYU tight end Matt Bushman last week and they will be asked to do the same this week.
Offensive Line: Utah
The Utah offensive line was one of the question marks going into the season, but they had a great game as a unit last week. They did not allow a sack, and the Utes rushed for 262 yards. This group will be asked to do a lot this season with the heavy run game and they will likely have success again this Saturday.
NIU lost offensive tackle Max Scharping to the NFL draft last year, and their interior line play looked suspect at times against Illinois State. They will have their hands full trying to fend off the Utah defensive line. They allowed two sacks last week against Illinois state and as a team rushed for less than 100 yards against an inferior opponent.
Defensive Line: Utah
This group once again proved their dominance last week against BYU and only allowed 92 yards on the ground. This week Ute fans should expect to see some more pressure from this group after only accounting for one sack last week. They should have more success, since Bowers is nowhere near as slippery as Zach Wilson has proved to be.
The NIU defensive line has a big test for them against the bigger Utah offensive line and will hope to try and slow down the stout Utah run game and contain Tyler Huntley in the pocket. They only allowed 51 yards on the ground last week, and return a solid pair of starting defensive tackles. NIU’s pass rush is not quite as good after Sutton Smith and Josh Corcoran graduated, but they will present a slightly greater challenge in that category than BYU’s three man rush did last week.
Linebackers: Utah
This was another one of the question marks going into last week, and the Utah linebacker corps responded in a big way. Francis Bernard and Devin Lloyd were two of Utah’s leading tacklers against BYU, and Bernard’s pick-six propelled the Utes in the first half. NIU struggled to establish the run last week and it is expected that these two have another great game.
The player to watch for the NIU defense is senior linebacker Kyle Pugh who had 106 tackles last year for the Huskies. However, he will need some help if he wants to have success against the Utah rushing attack. NIU’s linebackers have proven to be stout against the run, but they’re not quite as reliable in pass coverage, which could lead to some favorable matchups for Utah’s tight ends and slot receivers.
Secondary: Utah
Senior safety Julian Blackmon and junior cornerback highlight this group for the Utes but it is worth noting the performances of Terrell Burgess, Tareke Lewis and Javelin Guidry last week. This group is complete and dynamic for the Utes and if they can take care of Tyrice Richie on the outside, NIU will not have many other downfield threats.
For NIU, sophomore cornerback Jalen McKie had an interception for a touchdown last week but this group will face a tough test this week against the Utes. It is expected that the Utes will be forced to throw a lot more than last week and will try to force some mismatches on the outside.
Special Teams: Tie
It is safe to say that Utah fans have been spoiled in the past with the caliber of kickers that have been through the program and it seems that those days might be over. After a missed field goal and a missed extra point by senior kicker Andrew Strauch last week, all eyes will be on freshman Jadon Redding, who has officially taken over the kicking duties. Also, it was tough to watch Britian Covey last week in the return game. He still needs a few games to get back to full speed and be a serious threat. NIU also missed a field goal last week so it will be tough to expect a perfect game from both team’s kickers.
