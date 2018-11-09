Pleasant-Johnson Talks Utah Commitment
This week, the University of Utah has found itself on a recruiting hot streak, as they secured two commitments in three days. First it was Junior Tafuna, then the second pledge came from 3-star cornerback, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, out of Mountain Pointe HS (Arizona).
“It feels good to be committed, it’s a big relief off of my shoulders with all of the other recruiting and how hard the coaches pushed me,” said Pleasant-Johnson. “I feel at home. I’m going to go and make an early impact and most likely play as a true freshman which makes me excited.”
The rangy cornerback held offers from nine other schools, including fellow Pac-12 rival, Colorado. Before committing to Utah, he had narrowed his choices down to Utah, Colorado and also Florida. He was initially going to wait until signing day to announce his decision, but then felt like no time was better than now.
“I was ready,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I needed to wait until signing day. I feel like everyone already knew anyways with all of the videos, interviews and the Utah stuff everywhere. It was time to commit. I’m just going to have a celebration and a question and answer period on December 19th.”
He was top cornerback that Utah had it’s eyes on. Therefore, there’s no question that the Utah coaches were pleased with the news.
“Coach Shah, he lost his mind,” said Pleasant-Johnson, in regards to his commitment. “I was actually with my brother in the room and Coach Shah went crazy and he was excited, Coach Whittingham was also ecstatic. I felt the energy and it was real energy and I feel good about that.”
At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, LPJ is exactly what Utah looks for in their corners. Being out on an island in one-on-one coverage is where he feels at home.
“Utah’s system definitely fits for me,” he said. “Long and lanky corners—they’re physical, they play man-to-man and that’s the kind of guy I am. That’s another reason I committed to Utah because they’re typically a man-to-man defense and that makes it easier for me.”
Not only was Pleasant-Johnson happy with his decision but so was his grandma, who has been raising him. He understands the importance of a college education and feels that his scholarship is a blessing.
“My grandma was emotional, because she doesn’t have to pay for anything,” said Pleasant-Johnson. “A scholarship is worth a lot more money than I think. She’s just glad she doesn’t have to pay for a penny.”
One of the things that has motivated LPJ in his journey is his mom. He made a promise to her when he was just a boy that one day he would be in the situation that he is in right now.
“I was just a kid and when she got sick, it was a pretty big wake-up call and a month later I promised her that I’ll find somewhere to go to play Division-1 football at,” said Pleasant-Johnson. “It’s the greatest feeling in the world to fulfill a promise to my mom that I’ll be playing big time college football somewhere. I know there are some haters out there, but I love it and I embrace it. It’s just time to go and my mom helped me out a lot with that. She actually put me in football and that’s the reason I’ve been playing all my life.”
While the staff is undoubtedly doing backflips over his commitment, Pleasant-Johnson is also excited to get things going. He understands that he will be expected to help this team immediately.
“I’m coming home and (Ute fans) got one of the best corners on the west coast that’s going to be landing in Utah. Be on the lookout for a quick impact,” he said. “It’s going to be a great season next year and I’m ready to get it started. Go Utes!”