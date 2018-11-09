This week, the University of Utah has found itself on a recruiting hot streak, as they secured two commitments in three days. First it was Junior Tafuna, then the second pledge came from 3-star cornerback, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, out of Mountain Pointe HS (Arizona).

“It feels good to be committed, it’s a big relief off of my shoulders with all of the other recruiting and how hard the coaches pushed me,” said Pleasant-Johnson. “I feel at home. I’m going to go and make an early impact and most likely play as a true freshman which makes me excited.”

The rangy cornerback held offers from nine other schools, including fellow Pac-12 rival, Colorado. Before committing to Utah, he had narrowed his choices down to Utah, Colorado and also Florida. He was initially going to wait until signing day to announce his decision, but then felt like no time was better than now.

“I was ready,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I needed to wait until signing day. I feel like everyone already knew anyways with all of the videos, interviews and the Utah stuff everywhere. It was time to commit. I’m just going to have a celebration and a question and answer period on December 19th.”

He was top cornerback that Utah had it’s eyes on. Therefore, there’s no question that the Utah coaches were pleased with the news.

“Coach Shah, he lost his mind,” said Pleasant-Johnson, in regards to his commitment. “I was actually with my brother in the room and Coach Shah went crazy and he was excited, Coach Whittingham was also ecstatic. I felt the energy and it was real energy and I feel good about that.”



