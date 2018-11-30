Not much separates Utah and Washington entering the Pac-12 Championship Game, with the winner earning a return trip to Pasadena in January, for the Rose Bowl.

That’s exactly how both head coaches, Kyle Whittingham for the No. 17 Utes (9-3, 6-3), and Chris Petersen for the No. 11 Huskies (9-3, 7-2), want Friday’s game to be shaped. However, neither team is the same as they were when the two faced off back in September.

The Huskies won 21-7 in Salt Lake City behind senior running back Myles Gaskin who rushed for 143 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries. He’s healthy again after struggling with injuries in October and expected to be a key for the North Division champs, but both teams have changed a bit.

The game was there for the taking, for the Utes, but two crucial targeting penalties and an offense that had yet to hit its stride, spelled doom.

That battle was back on September 15th, so a lot has changed, whether it has been through injuries, new players emerging, or evolving schemes. Utah and Washington publishers, Alex Markham and Lars Hanson discuss three ways that each team is different, heading into their rematch.





Three Ways the Huskies are different:

Two Late Offensive Additions

Since the start of the 2018 season UW has been without senior left tackle Trey Adams and sophomore tight end Hunter Bryant. Both were recovering from offseason surgery – Adams also had another procedure during the season – and did not play in the week three meeting. Bryant has recorded 172 yards and one touchdown since returning vs Stanford in the beginning of the month. UW still hasn’t opened up the offense like it did in 2016, but the addition of Bryant has certainly added another dimension. Adams played the final three quarters against Washington State last week after Jared Hilbers suffered an early injury. Petersen did not confirm Hilbers’ status for the game but having Adams as an insurance policy helps offset any potential concern.





Rejuvenated Stable

In November the Huskies have recorded two 200-plus yard games on the ground, against Oregon State and WSU. Prior to that UW only managed to combined for 200 only one other time all season (vs Colorado). With senior RB Myles Gaskin back to his A-game, finishing with a perfect 4-for-4 rushing for 1,000 yards each year at UW, the offense has been in better rhythm of late. The first meeting netted 172 yards and two scores on 42 combined attempts, much of which came from Gaskin. With Bryant back healthy and the offensive line more stable UW has been able to control the game more, not settling for 3-and-out every other drive.





Rising Pass Rush

Towards the end of the season UW has found a spark up front in redshirt freshman BUCK linebacker Joe Tryon. One of the few struggles this season has been getting pressure on the opposing quarterback, and ideally notching a few sacks as well. Tryon has one sack credited to has name but he’s made his presence known without stats to back it up. One key for the defense will be containing Utes QB Jason Shelley and not giving up chunk plays on scrambles. Tryon and the rest of the front seven will be keen to make that happen.



