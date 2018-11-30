Pac-12 Championship Game: What's Changed for the Rematch
Not much separates Utah and Washington entering the Pac-12 Championship Game, with the winner earning a return trip to Pasadena in January, for the Rose Bowl.
That’s exactly how both head coaches, Kyle Whittingham for the No. 17 Utes (9-3, 6-3), and Chris Petersen for the No. 11 Huskies (9-3, 7-2), want Friday’s game to be shaped. However, neither team is the same as they were when the two faced off back in September.
The Huskies won 21-7 in Salt Lake City behind senior running back Myles Gaskin who rushed for 143 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries. He’s healthy again after struggling with injuries in October and expected to be a key for the North Division champs, but both teams have changed a bit.
The game was there for the taking, for the Utes, but two crucial targeting penalties and an offense that had yet to hit its stride, spelled doom.
That battle was back on September 15th, so a lot has changed, whether it has been through injuries, new players emerging, or evolving schemes. Utah and Washington publishers, Alex Markham and Lars Hanson discuss three ways that each team is different, heading into their rematch.
Three Ways the Huskies are different:
Two Late Offensive Additions
Since the start of the 2018 season UW has been without senior left tackle Trey Adams and sophomore tight end Hunter Bryant. Both were recovering from offseason surgery – Adams also had another procedure during the season – and did not play in the week three meeting. Bryant has recorded 172 yards and one touchdown since returning vs Stanford in the beginning of the month. UW still hasn’t opened up the offense like it did in 2016, but the addition of Bryant has certainly added another dimension. Adams played the final three quarters against Washington State last week after Jared Hilbers suffered an early injury. Petersen did not confirm Hilbers’ status for the game but having Adams as an insurance policy helps offset any potential concern.
Rejuvenated Stable
In November the Huskies have recorded two 200-plus yard games on the ground, against Oregon State and WSU. Prior to that UW only managed to combined for 200 only one other time all season (vs Colorado). With senior RB Myles Gaskin back to his A-game, finishing with a perfect 4-for-4 rushing for 1,000 yards each year at UW, the offense has been in better rhythm of late. The first meeting netted 172 yards and two scores on 42 combined attempts, much of which came from Gaskin. With Bryant back healthy and the offensive line more stable UW has been able to control the game more, not settling for 3-and-out every other drive.
Rising Pass Rush
Towards the end of the season UW has found a spark up front in redshirt freshman BUCK linebacker Joe Tryon. One of the few struggles this season has been getting pressure on the opposing quarterback, and ideally notching a few sacks as well. Tryon has one sack credited to has name but he’s made his presence known without stats to back it up. One key for the defense will be containing Utes QB Jason Shelley and not giving up chunk plays on scrambles. Tryon and the rest of the front seven will be keen to make that happen.
Three Ways the Utes are Different:
The Utes have resolved they’re offensive line issues
In their first game against Washington, Utah was without starting right tackle, Darrin Paulo. Ever since that game, Paulo was immediately back, but then the Utes starting center, Lo Falemaka, eventually suffered a lengthy leg injury. This caused more shuffling, but his replacement, Orlando Umana, was rock solid. Good enough, in fact, that ever since Falemaka came back, he’s solidified the left guard spot, which had been in flux all season, until that move.
That’s not the only thing that’s happened for the offensive line. Soon after their Washington loss, the Utes adjusted their blocking schemes, by going to a bunch formation on the line, while keeping the routes for the skill players largely the same. This helped tremendously, as a couple of the linemen had been exposed while blocking in space. This also contributes and leads me to my next reason that the game result won’t be the same…
The Utah offense is clicking
Let’s be honest, the Utes’ offense against the Huskies was horrendous. I’ll give Washington some credit for that, but at the time, internal issues, frustrations, and lack of confidence had hit its boiling point with the receivers and quarterback Tyler Huntley. However, soon after the crushing loss to Washington State, everything was resolved and they looked like the offense that everyone had come to expect.
Another issue from the Washington game is that the Huskies were able to anticipate a lot of the plays that were coming. Soon after that game, the Utes switched to more of a bunch formation, that made it difficult for teams to know whether it was going to be a run or a pass. Credit for this, goes to both offensive coordinator, Troy Taylor, and offensive line coach, Jim Harding, as those two have become a strong unit together.
Additionally, just as they had the offense looking unstoppable, the Utes lost both Huntley and running back Zack Moss to injuries—something that would have killed the rest of the season for most teams. However, Jason Shelley has stepped in at quarterback with impressive poise and he looks as though he’s the perfect system quarterback. As for the running game, almost no one in the country can replace Moss, but the combo of Armand Shyne and TJ Green has performed well enough—although they could find it tougher against the Huskies.
Maxs Tupai has emerged as a lethal threat on the edge for the Utah defense
Prized local recruit, Maxs Tupai, had all the talent in the world, but never could seem to get a big break. Then, his opportunity came the following week of the Washington loss. With the sophomore’s explosive first step, Tupai has emerged as the defense’s X-Factor on the season, as he excels getting in the backfield and containing the edge. Both him and Bradlee Anae have developed into one of the most fierce defensive end combos, around. In eight games, Tupai has 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks. However, his presence goes beyond the box score, as Jake Browning should find out tonight.