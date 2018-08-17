The key moment of the day wasn't a long touchdown pass, a bruising run, or an acrobatic interception- though some of that may have happened before media observation. No, this key moment belonged to Jaylon Johnson, who led the team cheer in the middle of the field, with his teammates surrounding him, and coaches and media looking on. Though game one is still almost two weeks away, it was good to hear "Utah, Utah, Utah hey!" ringing through the stadium, once again.

Utah's football program has many proud traditions, and the Utes worked on one of those today- their pre-game ritual. The team walked through each position they will occupy prior to a game as they go through their warm-ups- from position work with their individual coaches, to skeleton drills of the first team offense against the first team defense. It was odd to observe the team practice exactly what they do before a game with no pads on and without the stands full of cheering fans, but it also sent a clear message- football is near.

There wasn't much action to observe today, as the University of Utah held their penultimate practice of fall camp, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The team's work consisted of a light, non-padded practice, which media was not allowed to observe, followed by a walk-through of the Utes' pre-game ritual. Fall camp will conclude with a scrimmage on Saturday morning, after which the team will begin regular season practices on Monday, in preparation for Weber State. The scrimmage will consist of roughly 70 plays of work for the first and second teams, followed by some additional work for the third team.

Standout Performers

With there being no action to observe, there were no standout performers at practice today. Instead, let's take a look back at some of the players who have consistently made their presence known throughout fall camp.

For the defense, a few guys that consistently stood out were Bradlee Anae, Chase Hansen, Julian Blackmon, and Leki Fotu. Anae and Fotu will be a big part of Utah's pass rush this year, and they showed that, aside from being able to get after the quarterback, they can also disrupt the run game on a consistent basis. Hansen's move to linebacker appears to be paying dividends already, as he has taken to his new position very quickly, excelling in both the run defense and coverage aspects demanded of Utah's linebackers. As for Blackmon, he has been the best of a talented group of Utah defensive backs, routinely making plays on the ball and locking down his side of the field.

On offense, Tyler Huntley, Siaosi Mariner, and Zack Moss are just some of many who have had outstanding performances in fall. Huntley, who was a solid performer in his first season as a starter, has taken considerable strides since then, and appears to be much more comfortable leading the offense. Mariner has made perhaps the most noticeable improvement of any offensive player, as he is playing more consistently and catching nearly everything thrown his way. Finally, Zack Moss has continued to show why he should be the focal point of this offense, as he showed up to fall camp in great shape and has done nothing but impress. He will be a huge part of Utah's success this season.





Quote of the Day

Tareke Lewis, on his reaction after he didn't originally qualify to join the team

"My mindset was just to stay focused and know that, at the end of the day, I was going to have a chance to play for Utah. I just stayed focused, stayed in my books, and just got it done."

Josh Nurse spoke about his progress since switching from receiver to defensive back

"It's been a pretty long process, a long grind, but it's panned out. To me, it's been worth it. Coach Shah's been really great with teaching me the techniques and teaching me the details about the defense and all the things that I need to see to make me a great player in this defense."