Opponent Q&A: Utah at Colorado
The University of Utah heads to Boulder on Saturday for a 10AM MST prime-time matchup on FOX. The Colorado Buffaloes have surprised everyone with a 4-0 start to the shortened season and their looki...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news