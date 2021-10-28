Opponent Q&A: UCLA





It’s the not the game many were hoping it would be after both the University of Utah and UCLA lost last weekend. Still, there’s a lot to play for, particularly Utah who still hold the PAC-12 South first-place tiebreaker, at 3-1 in conference. The Bruins need a lot more to happen, sitting at 3-2 in Pac-12 play with one loss already to Arizona State.

UteNation caught up with BruinsBlitz publisher Rick Kimbrel, to learn more about the Bruins and their 2021 season.





Four seasons into the Chip Kelly era, are Bruins fans happy overall or have they expected more out of his teams?

No, I think most fans are extremely disappointed in Kelly’s job performance and a lot of fans would be happy if he moved on after the season no matter what happens. If Kelly wins out and ends up winning nine regular season games plus a bowl win then some fans will be willing to see this thing out until his contract is up. As I understand it Kelly’s buyout runs out after this season. So does Jim Mora’s, Kelly’s predecessor, buyout ends in 2021 so that would free some money, too.

Most Bruin fans don’t think that UCLA will win out and going into the season the thinking was Kelly needed to win eight games and that’s not a given. So if Kelly doesn’t win at least seven, he’s probably gone.

UCLA AD Martin Jarmond will probably want to make a move and get his own coach, but all that is speculation.

UCLA fans expected a lot more out of the Kelly hire. They expected to see their team compete for Pac-12 and National Championships. That was the expectation when he was hired. So far, UCLA has the Eagles and 49er version of Chip Kelly. They were hoping that he would return to his Oregon Duck glory and all the fanbase received was three losing seasons.

If UCLA has a winning season in 2021, it will be Kelly’s first as the Bruins’ head coach.





If Thompson-Robinson does play like he’s on track to do, how limited by his injury do you expect him to be?

It would be easier robbing Fort Knox than finding out that answer. Kelly plays all injury information close to the vest, but if Thompson-Robinson plays like he has after previous injuries, he will do fine.

UCLA’s offense is third in the conference and much of the credit should go to Thompson-Robinson in managing the offense. He has done an outstanding job limiting his turnovers. He only has four all season and that is marked improvement from his previous three years under center.

If Thompson-Robinson can’t go the Bruins will go with Ethan Garbers the transfer from Washington. Again not much is known about Garbers, but all the players say great things about him.





Everyone knows about Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet, but who are other guys on offense and defense to watch for?

Zach Charbonnet’s running mate, Brittain Brown is sixth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game. He averages 64 yards per game and has 512 on the season. He averages 5.95 yards per carry and has scored six rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Phillips is an outstanding receiver who is sixth in the Pac-12 in receptions with 32 and first in receiving touchdowns with six. He has 442 receiving yards and averages 13.81 yards per catch. He’s very clutch and makes big plays.

Another player to watch is tight end Greg Dulcich. He could be the best tight end in the conference. He is also clutch. He is fifth in the conference in yard average per catch at 17.0. On the season, Dulcich has 25 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.





If you were defensive coordinator, how would you stop or slow down the UCLA offense?

Stack the box and stop the run. In UCLA’s three losses, they have failed to rush for 200 yards. In their five wins, they have. It really is that simple. Stop UCLA’s running attack and win the game. If you don’t stop UCLA’s running attack based on the season of 2021, you lose.





How would you attack the UCLA defense?

Again this is simple. Most teams haven’t had a lot of success running the football against the Bruins, but have had tremendous luck when they pass the ball. UCLA’s pass defense is the worst in the Pac-12, landing at the bottom giving up 290.9 passing yards a game. The Bruins are 125th nationally against the pass.

Against the run, UCLA is first in the conference only giving up 94.75 rushing yards a game. The Bruins are 13th nationally against the run.





What’s your prediction and why?

Even though Utah has had UCLA’s number lately, I still like the Bruins in this game. They have shown they can win on the road and if they get their running game going they are a tough out. I haven’t seen enough of Utah this season but they are going to win it will be due to UCLA’s inability to contain Cameron Rising.



