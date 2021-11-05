Opponent Q&A: Stanford





The University of Utah is in Palo Alto this week to take on the Stanford Cardinal. Despite sitting at 3-5 overall, the Cardinal have beaten the Oregon Ducks, who currently sit at no. 4 in the first 2021 CFP rankings.

UteNation caught up with CardinalSportsReport publisher Ben Parker, to get some insight on Stanford.





At 3-5, what’s going on with Stanford football? Is Shaw’s job safe?

I feel like Stanford has been hit hard by the injury bug this year for one thing. They’re finally getting their top receiver Michael Wilson back, the running backs have been banged up and never been at full strength all year, they lost some key guys in the secondary early to start the year, and even their freshman kicker went down in a rather bizarre injury. So injuries have been a big part of the problem. Secondly, the defense has not been what it’s been in the past. They’ve given up far too many yards and haven’t done a good job of getting pressure on the quarterback. Just not the level of intensity they’d like to have. And then special teams has been shaky. Especially the punting and return game. You add all those things up and Stanford is what they are right now. In terms of David Shaw’s job security, it’s definitely safe in the short term. I don’t see this year having any bearing on his job security for next year. But, if this trend continues and they’re not able to get back to what they once were in a couple more years, then there absolutely could be a conversation about Shaw’s future with the program. But for now, he’s built up so much good will that he can afford to have a couple lean years I think. Plus, he’s got a top 15 recruiting class coming in, represents the school really well, and understands the culture of Stanford. He’s certainly not immune from scrutiny and having his job security examined, but I think at this moment in time, he’s not on any sort of hot seat from the Stanford administration.





With a subpar season, what was Stanford able to do against Oregon that they maybe haven’t been able to replicate in most of the other games?

Two things: Stanford was able to force turnovers and close drives against Oregon. Gabe Reid got a key interception and then in crunch time, Stanford found a way to get in the end zone when they needed to. The last three games, they haven’t done a great job of forcing turnovers and they’ve not been able to find the end zone with enough regularity, too often punting and giving their opponents good field position by having the punting not be where it needs to be. And then the other factor is health. Stanford had Brycen Tremayne against Oregon for the first half. He went down in that game. Since losing him, it’s been rough. So that cannot be ignored.





Stanford, like Utah, is usually stout in the trenches. Is the 2021 performance of those guys a shock?

I think the defensive line in particular hasn’t been where it needs to be. Offensive line has had to shuffle a lot of guys around and that’s had an impact, but the inability to get more pressure on the quarterback and in the backfield has been a disappointment for sure. Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker hasn’t had the type of impact that they were hoping he’d have. At least not so far.





With so many injuries, who are some guys for Ute fans to look out for on Friday, even if some are currently viewed as questionable?

Obviously the Tanner McKee, the starting quarterback. He’s questionable, but if he’s a go, he’s a must watch guy. Tight end Ben Yurosek is capable of making explosive plays and then the return of wide receiver Michael Wilson and see what he does. Austin Jones at running back has started to find his groove as of late and then cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly is a playmaker in the secondary. Those are the key guys that come to mind.





As an offensive coordinator, how would you attack Stanford? What would you draw up defensively against Stanford, too?

If I was an OC going up against Stanford, I would run the ball and force them to stop me on the ground. See how much I can establish the run and then look for moments to go for the deep ball. Stanford has given up big plays both on the ground and in the air, so definitely take shots down field and see if you can capitalize. As a DC, I would say stack the box and really take away the run game. Force Stanford to beat you in the air. Especially if McKee is not available. Arizona State did a great job of that and it worked. And then, do look for chances to get in the backfield with pressure on the quarterback. Stanford’s offensive line hasn’t been as good as it’s been in years past and there are moments where they allow a defender to slip through the cracks and get to the quarterback.





What’s your prediction? Why?

Even though the game is at Stanford, I do have Utah winning. Utah has been the better team all year. The health of Tanner McKee is obviously the wild card here. If he’s a go, Stanford has a better chance, but even if he does play, I still got Utah winning. Utah 27 Stanford 17 is what I got.



