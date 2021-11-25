Opponent Q&A: Colorado





With the Pac-12 South title wrapped up, the University of Utah will focus their attention tomorrow on sending the seniors and a few juniors out with one last victory over the Colorado Buffaloes. They’ll kick off at 2 PM MST on FOX. To get an in-depth perspective on the Buffaloes, UteNation caught up with CUSportsNation editor Justin Guerriero.





When Mel Tucker surprised everyone and left, Karl Dorrell initially seemed like a surprisingly nice alternative. What’s happened that’s flipped that script since the 2020 season?

One of Colorado’s Class of 2021 commits (and later signees), when I caught up with him last spring after Dorrell had gotten settled in Boulder following Tucker’s abrupt departure, described the former as a “workhorse” and Tucker as a “show horse.”

That intrigued me at the moment and it's stuck with me since. Now, take a look at the state of the MSU program right now (an embarrassing loss to Ohio State notwithstanding) and compare it to Colorado — Tucker is flying high and has things looking very good for the Spartans, despite how much CU fans will perpetually detest him.

As of right now, the “show horse” is doing a lot better than the “workhorse” Colorado hired.

Honestly, I think the Buffaloes lucked out quite a bit during last year’s COVID-condensed campaign. If you’ll recall, the Buffaloes wound up not having to play Southern Cal as well as Arizona State due to COVID concerns within those programs’ respective locker rooms.

By the end of last year’s game vs. Utah in Boulder, the writing was on the wall. The Buffs got obliterated by Texas in the Alamo Bowl, with a key factor in both that game and CU’s loss to Utah being that senior inside linebacker Nate Landman (who ruptured his Achilles vs. the Utes) was unable to play.

Landman got banged up a few weeks ago at California and has been unable to play since then.

A big step for the Buffs’ defense this year and looking ahead to 2022 is proving that it can function effectively without Landman, who truly has been the heart and soul of that unit for multiple seasons now.

Wins over Oregon State and Washington have been encouraging as far as performing without Landman is concerned, but the Buffaloes’ 4-7 record right now can best be explained by the inexperience of second-year freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis and the overall ineptitude CU’s offense has displayed for much of this year.

While Lewis has undoubtedly taken some steps in the right direction, he looked very uncomfortable at times earlier this season, with his inability to navigate the pocket, make quick throws or even identify clearly open men severely limiting what CU’s offense did.

Another big component within Colorado’s offensive struggles had been the borderline pitiful performances that the offensive line had been turning in.

That position group featured only one guy, tackle Jake Wiley, entering the 2021 season without starting experience, so the poor play of the group overall was befuddling.

For Dorrell, the finger eventually wound up being pointed at position coach Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired after CU’s Oct. 23 loss at Cal, a game in which a season-high six sacks were allowed.

Colorado represents Rodrigue’s first Power Five coaching job and under his leadership, CU’s o-line regressed without question.

But, since being replaced by interim coach William Vlachos, the o-line has looked noticeably better.

Overall, the struggles Colorado has had in 2021 primarily reside on the offensive side of things, and specifically, not being able to mount effective drives and score points, for the aforementioned reasons.





The Buffs beat Oregon and the Utes lost to them in Corvallis. With only four wins on the season, how did Colorado pull off their biggest win of the season? How much hope does that give you and Colorado fans for Friday?

Colorado did pull off an impressive double-overtime win over Oregon State, and it was largely due to Brendon Lewis having the best game of his young college career.

Lewis was a very efficient 15-of-24 for three touchdowns while Jarek Broussard, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, who, to that point in the season had been largely limited, managed to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a single night for the first time this season.

I mentioned the coaching change at o-line above and truly, the change it’s made in CU’s offense has been pretty incredible.

For as confident-building it was for Colorado to beat Oregon State, in the last two games, a 44-20 loss at UCLA that saw the Buffaloes let up 37 unanswered points starting in the second quarter, and last Saturday, a 20-17 win over UW, which largely came thanks to four turnovers CU’s defense generated, CU’s offense has looked flat again.

So, to be quite frank, while the OSU win was nice for the Buffs, seeing what the team has done the past two weeks, in particular with respect to its offensive struggles, makings beating the Beavers more of a thing of the past as opposed to something Colorado can translate on the field in Salt Lake City.





Who are the Colorado players to watch heading into the Utes matchup and why?

Colorado’s going to be short-handed at a number of spots Friday due to injury, as key wide receivers Brenden Rice (whom Utah fans should remember from last year’s game) as well as Montana Lemonious-Craig, while fellow wide receiver Vontae Shenault, dismissed from CU’s program by Karl Dorrell recently, is not in the transfer portal.

On defense, the Buffs have a chance to get outside linebacker Guy Thomas back, as well as Nate Landman, although ultimately that remains a question mark as to whether or not they’ll play.

Utah should look to keep an eye on tight end Brady Russell, who leads the team in receptions, as well as both Jarek Broussard and Alex Fontenot, who essentially serve as the 1A/1B tailback duo for CU.

Colorado has pretty good cornerbacks in Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon, while defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson has been a solid presence upfront, too.

As far as the pass rush is concerned, outside linebacker Carson Wells, who led the nation in TFLs per game last year and has 11 so far this year, has been a menace. He’s a key part of Colorado’s defense.





If you were defensive coordinator and game planning against the Colorado offense, how would you stop them?

A: Make life as uncomfortable as possible for Brendon Lewis. He’s grown up to an extent this season, yet he still remains inexperienced. Pressuring him will be key, as will making him throw on the run.

Keep an eye on 6-foot-4 junior receiver Daniel Arias, too. With Brenden Rice out, Arias is likely the guy Lewis would go to for anything deep downfield.





How would you attack the Colorado defense?

A: Colorado has had a tough time defending tight ends all year long, something seen recently in UCLA’s Greg Dulcich reeling in three passes for 87 yards and Washington’s Devin Culp catching six passes for 83 yards.

Against UW, the Buffaloes were atrocious on third down, allowing 14-of-21 conversions to the Huskies. Many of those conversions and big gains in general came via passing plays that sent receivers over the middle.

Defending the middle of the field has been a major blind spot for the Buffs and while CU’s corners usually are pretty solid, the linebackers (especially in Nate Landman’s absence) have had trouble locking down the real estate in between the hashes.

Challenge CU over the middle of the field through the air for sure.





Revisiting your rivalry question from 2020… Realistically how do you see Utah and Colorado possibly becoming a rivalry? How much do the Colorado fans want this to become a rivalry?

Well, from Colorado’s perspective, with the programs that made up the old Pac-10 all having rivalries (USC-UCLA, Oregon-Oregon State, WSU-UW, etc.) it always seemed to make sense to pick fellow league newcomer Utah and try to establish a rivalry.

I personally have long thought USC would be a great program for CU to punch upwards against. Southern Cal largely represents what Nebraska did to the Buffs in the early 1980s when Bill McCartney took over the program: a highly-successful team with national titles to boast that historically has a lot of pride and has beaten up on CU over the years.

McCartney made it his life’s mission to compete and beat Nebraska and I think Colorado would do well to identify a Pac-12 foe and go after them.

That said, USC’s program prestige, brand, resources and recruiting level simply blows Colorado out of the water. Utah, to a lesser extent, does, too, due to the impressive success Kyle Whittingham has led the Utes to. Three Pac-12 South titles in the last three full seasons is a level of success the Buffs can’t relate to in recent years.

As far as the fans are concerned, I’m not sure there’s red-hot passion to see a rivalry with the Utes develop. CU’s fans do not lack enthusiasm for the program — despite the misery of the last 15 years, attendance at Folsom Field remains pretty solid, all things considered.

I think overall, fans want to see some consistency year in and year out as opposed to having an itch to identify a true Pac-12 foe.





What’s your prediction? Why?

Colorado is missing some key pieces and I’m not sure another elevating four-turnover performance by the defense is in the cards down in Salt Lake. Over its last two games, CU’s offense has looked pretty stale, further adding a bit of a rain cloud for the Buffaloes over this upcoming matchup with the Utes.

On Friday, if Utah is at all able to play in a manner that led to the beatdown against Oregon, the Buffs are in trouble.

I’ll say final score Utah 40, Colorado 17.



