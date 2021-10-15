Opponent Q&A: Arizona State





What a difference a couple games and a quarterback change can make… On Saturday night at 8 PM MST, the University of Utah will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils in what is shaping up to be a potential Pac-12 South deciding matchup. In recent years, this game has turned into an intense rivalry and this year will be no different. Ute Nation caught up with our friend Hod Rabino of the Devil's Digest for some valuable insight ahead of the crucial matchup:





Arizona State is currently sitting at 5-1, did you expect with all of the uncertainty over the coaching staff and investigation?

In the preseason I honestly did pick Arizona State to win not only the South but the conference championship as well, and I did not change that prediction in light of the NCAA investigation. I don't think anybody should be surprised that both the coaches and the players have not let that off the field issue distract them. You have a good deal of players that decided to come back for one more year because they know they had a better chance showcasing themselves to NFL scouts in a full season rather than a four-game season that they had last year. So they were not going to let an issue that at the earliest maybe would affect the 2022 team have an impact on them and their professional career aspirations.

From top to bottom I feel that Arizona State has the best roster in the Pac-12. On defense you have several proven players many of them who were all Pac-12 selections at one point or another in their tenure. On offense you have two running backs in Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum who last year as newcomers were the best duo in the conference and you knew that they would only get better this year with more experience. While quarterback Jayden Daniels definitely had a down year last season we all saw what he did as a freshman in 2019 so there was confidence that the passing game could play better and at times this year it definitely has.

So I know folks did not rate ASU that high in the preseason just because of the NCAA investigation but in my humble opinion they probably tried a little too hard to overlook a very talented roster and ultimately that's what your success depends on.





It’s no secret that there’s no love lost with Utah fans and Jayden Daniels. It’s only amplified over the fact that he’s performed well as a Sun Devil. What are the biggest improvements he’s made since 2020? Is there some concern for Saturday with Daniels' last performance against Utah?

Sometimes it's easy to ignore the fact that a quarterback’s success is so dependent on other groups on the team. And when it comes to Daniels what you saw in 2019 in the road contest at Utah as well as the entire 2020 season is a perfect example.

In 2019 he had an offensive line that had not one but two true freshmen on its starting five. Sure, that's something that the Sun Devils were able to get away against some of the teams on their schedule but facing a very formidable front seven of Utah, that was really asking too much. Star running back Eno Benjamin had a down year in comparison to his school record setting campaign in 2018 and the play of the offensive line was a big reason for that. And just generally speaking when you're a freshman quarterback the tougher the defense that you face the more chance you have to struggle and that's exactly what happened in Salt Lake City two years ago.

Last season Daniels had a more seasoned offensive line and overall a better ground attack to support the passing game. But the problem was that with new offensive coordinator Zak Hill employing a much more complex and creative scheme than his predecessor, having to try to implement that not only in a Covid year which had several disruptions but also a wide receiver group that by and large was really inexperience greatly hindered the passing game. Furthermore, it's no secret that because ASU’s rushing game was playing at such a high level (and as we know Daniels is a very mobile quarterback as it is) that it was easy to rely on that aspect more than try to force the issue with a passing game. Case in point 65 percent of all offensive plays in 2020 were running plays.

So I feel that the improvement that Daniels has shown and he did start the 2021 season slower than I expected, was just having a higher degree of comfort and familiarity with the offensive scheme and his wide receivers which a few of them have stepped up their game now that they're more experienced.

I truly feel that this is a much better offense than what Utah saw in 2019 just because of the level of talent and experience Arizona state has this time around.





What’s made the 2021 Sun Devils defense so tough?

It just goes back to my point of having such a large number of players that fit the "been there done that" category. In terms of the number of combined starts the ASU secondary, for example ,is second only to Indiana among all FBS schools. The Sun Devils did not lose anyone significant contributor on this side of the ball so the cohesiveness and chemistry of this unit was already at a high level.

Any coach will tell you there's no substitute for experience but it's not only ASU having that element in high doses in this unit but just really having an overall high talent level. I'm not surprised to see them be as equally effective against the run and against the pass. Not only has Antonio Pierce even in his first year as the sole defensive coordinator shown to be a highly effective coach but having former NFL head coach Marvin Lewis as part of the staff I'm sure has helped him quite a bit.

Moreover not only are the names you expect to see on this team playing at a high level every week and lead the various statistical categories but even the younger and less experienced players are really hitting the ground running, stepping up and doing a great job overall filling in when needed.





Both Utah and Arizona State have one common loss, BYU. What happened to ASU in their game against the Cougars?

I think Utah fans will like the answer to this question which is that ASU did not handle a rowdy road game environment as adequately as they should have for such a veteran team. You obviously have the negating circumstance of ASU much like any other Pac-12 team last year not playing in front of the crowd and that took some readjusting especially with such a boisterous group in Provo, something I'm sure Ute fans are very familiar with. ASU also had a different play calling system employed on offense (long story short one of the previous members of their staff is working for BYU) and that truly handicapped the offense as well as the ridiculous number of 16 team penalties committed that night.

Not saying BYU didn't deserve to win that game but it's not as if ASU who also had four turnovers did not help them a great deal during that game, repeatedly shooting themselves in the foot. And if you look closely at the box score you can see that the ASU defense aside from giving up what essentially was a garbage time touchdown did shut down the Cougar offense in the second half. The offense just could not support the defense that night.

I don't know if that game was the wake-up call that a ranked Arizona State team needed to endure to be better in the long run. But they have been playing at a higher level since and even though the road environment at UCLA was nowhere close to that of BYU’s they did handle it quite well. Needless to say that the proof is going to be in the pudding to see if the painful lessons learned in how to deal with all the facets of the road game have been effectively learned because there's no doubt in my mind that Rice-Eccles Stadium will be just as loud as what the Sun Devils experienced 45 minute drive south of Salt Lake City a month ago.





Who are some under-the-radar players to watch?

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger Is an interesting player because in terms of pure talent I don't know if anybody is better than him in this group. Now, his receiving numbers are extremely modest but he already has two touchdowns in four games played, and both of them are end- around rushes. So if there's a trick play to be had chances are that Badger is going to be part of it although I wouldn't dismiss the fact that he could still make some effective plays as a pure wide receiver.

Tight end Curtis Hodges has truly saved his best for last in his last year in Tempe and after what has been a largely disappointing career for this local player he has really exemplified Zak Hill's intent on getting the tight end more involved in me passing game. So it's not a surprise to see him actually lead the team not only in receiving yards (257) but also average yards per reception (21.42).

On defense not only is this player under the radar player but also someone who I think could be a big factor in defending the Utah tight ends, linebacker Eric Gentry. The true freshman stands at 6-6 and while he's a player that can definitely use an extra 20-30 pounds on his frame he still top 10 in team tackles and more often than not provides a great spark off the bench.

Defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper is a surprise leader in team sacks with 3.5 despite seeing limited playing time. ASU has already seen numerous injuries and absences on its front four and Cooper is one player that has been taking full advantage of his opportunity.





The Sun Devils offense does a lot of things well, but how would you stop them if you were running Utah’s defense?

The Sun Devils have proven this year that when their offense is truly balanced they are really hard to contain. And right now the stats definitely showcase that equilibrium with 213 yard rushing and 228 passing yard averages.

Problem is that ASU has not always showcased a balanced offense from week to week. They had about a three-game stretch where ASU fans felt that the passing game is finally getting over the hump, especially against UCLA, and playing at the level everybody expected it to. Yet, even in 18-point win over Stanford last week the passing game really took a step back and the offense in fact did not score any other points past the early stages of the second quarter.

I honestly don't know if the passing game can truly bounce back in impressive fashion this week even though I do think Utah presents more opportunities attacking them in the air than on the ground. It's hard for me to see ASU having a reasonable chance to win this game and not having even a modest stronger display in this department than they did against Stanford last week.

Ultimately the bread and butter of this Sun Devil offense is its running game and any opposing defense that is not able to stop it is probably not going to have a chance to help their team beat ASU. So with a passing game that has been inconsistent if I'm the Ute defense I take my chances with Jayden Daniels, crowd the line of scrimmage and just make sure that I don't get beat on the ground.





How would you attack the ASU defense?

That may be a harder question to answer because whether it's 116 yards rushing or 181 yards passing ASU is a unit that is shown that it's really hard to be successful against them in one element over the other. Sure there's a lot of bend but not break in this defense however when you're yielding an average of 16 points you have naturally shown to be a very stout unit.

Not to sound repetitive but I too think that even with an emerging Utah passing game that ASU would make sure that the Utes don't get off a strong ground attack that will take the pressure off of Cam Rising who in my opinion is going to face the toughest secondary and overall defense he has seen all season long. So I think it would behoove Utah to perhaps even force the issue with the ground attack because they know they can establish the line of scrimmage and wear down the ASU defense that it would be more susceptible to a passing game that has definitely improved night and day in recent weeks.





What’s your prediction in this budding Pac-12 South rivalry?

This game is really hard to predict and it's no coincidence that it's virtually a pick ‘em game in the sportsbooks. There's no denying that Utah is coming in with a lot of momentum after a big road win at USC (and I don't care how bad the Trojans are this year that was an impressive victory), and this game is going to be jam-packed with emotion on the field and in the stands as Utah honors the memory of Aaron Lowe.

On the other hand is also no denying that Arizona State has played largely very well in the first half of the 2021 season. Not oblivious to the fact that only two years ago with a 5-1 mark they came into Salt Lake City, endured a bad loss that began a four-game losing streak. But it would not be disingenuous to say that this is a much different and much better ASU team in 2021. Aside from the great magnitude that this game holds in terms of the race for the South championship coming back to the beehive State a month after an extremely frustrating, if not embarrassing loss there is a great sense of redemption on the Sun Devils’ part to have a better result this time around.

I'm a big believer that when you have a solid defense and a dependable running game that these are two elements that more often than not are going to give you a good chance of winning on the road. I'm not saying that ASU is a country mile better than Utah in those categories but it does hold an advantage in those areas which I think are going to be crucial Saturday night. I also believe that ASU’s passing game is going to have a lot to prove after what happened against Stanford last week and the Utah secondary isn't entering this game with a bunch of confidence after giving up 401 passing yards just last week.

Ironically the recent game history between these two programs has been sizable margin wins for either side. but I actually forecast a closer game this time around with ASU winning 24-20.



