After a gutsy win in Pullman, the University of Utah hosts the Arizona Wildcats in what should be a chilly and wet game in Salt Lake City. Arizona is only 3-5 on the season, but they possess a prolific passing attack. The weather may slow Arizona down, but Utah will need to be on their game to walk out with a win. UteNation caught up with GOAZCATS.com staff writer, Troy Hutchison, for some insight into the Wildcats:





What are the similarities between Arizona and Utah?





Jedd Fisch has talked about wanting to become a symbol of consistency similar to Utah, who has done so over the last six to seven years in the Pac-12. I think for Arizona it is moving towards that on the offensive side of the ball and are becoming consistently one of the top passing offenses in college football. Although the two styles are different, the ability to be consistent is what Fisch wants.





What makes the receiving trio so special? And why hasn't it resulted in wins?





I believe this is the best receiving corps in the Pac-12 and one of the top groups in the nation. The trio of Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan can hurt you in so many different ways from speed, physicality and athleticism. Yes, Arizona is 3-5, but the Wildcats came within one penalty of beating No. 9 USC in Tucson. However, what is the final piece to the offensive puzzle for UA is improving in the red zone and not settling for field goals.





Who are some other players that Utah fans need to keep an eye on?





Well, Arizona has an explosive offense across the board and has two backs in DJ WIlliams and Michael Wiley that can keep the defense honest. Although they don't have the high rushing number because the WIldcats use three running backs, Williams and Wiley are highly efficient which brings balance to the offense.





If you were a defensive coordinator, how would you stop Arizona's offense?





I would say that this is one of the most challenging offenses to stop in the Pac-12. However, I think you can slow it down and cause some issues if you mix up your looks on defense between man-to-man and zone coverage in order to make Jayden de Laura second guess himself and have to read the field for longer periods of time. Plus, I would send pressure on the right side at tackle Paiton Fears, who is solid but isn't the same level of player as left tackle Jordan Morgan.





Who wins, and why?





I think Arizona would be better suited for an upset over Utah if this game was in Tucson. However with the weather and crowd being a factor, I have the Utes winning 32-28 in a very close game. Take the cover.



