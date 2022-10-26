The Utes travel to Pullman, WA for a Thursday night kickoff against the Washington State Cougars. Coming off a BYE after their thrilling win over USC, Utah did not need to work on a short week to prepare for Wazzu. Playing up in the Palouse always presents a unique challenge for opponents, even in down years, so Utah cannot look past this game. Utah needs to take care of business, as the race for the top of the conference is a four-way battle between Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah.





Strength: Passing game

The Cougars run a version of the Air Raid offense, living by the passing game. With a 1-3 conference record, there has not been much positives coming out of Pullman, especially after their close loss to Oregon in a 44-41 barn burner. In the last two weeks, Washington State has only put up 14 and 10 points against USC and Oregon State, respectively, and USC’s defense just allowed Cam Rising and co. to put up 43 points.

While Cameron Ward has thrown for 8 interceptions, he has also thrown 16 touchdowns for 1,962 yards, both of which rank in the top-30 in the nation. He has also put up three games of over 300 yards, so they can move the ball through the air. However, high volume means a lot of opportunities for interceptions, and Ward is averaging about one per game. The Cougars run a lot of 10 personnel and empty sets, so the Utah secondary will need to play well all game.





Question Mark: Rushing defense

The Cougars’ run defense has been a mixed bag. In their recent losses to Oregon State and USC, the Cougars allowed 203 yards with 2 touchdowns and 181 yards with a touchdown, respectively. Washington State lost both games by double digits. In their win over Cal, Wazzu shut down the Bears running game to just 32 total yards on the ground. It was a similar story in an earlier win over Colorado State.

With Utah’s running game not quite up to the usual Utah standard, which Washington State run defense will show up, and if they perform well, how much will it influence the game? Could it lead to a breakout performance from an unexpected Ute? Will it render Utah one-dimensional and swing the advantage to the home team?

Rising has already proven that he can put the Utes on his shoulders and carry them to victory. However, Utah will need some semblance of a rushing attack outside of their star quarterback.

If Wazzu can shut down the Utah running game, they might be able to keep it close enough to be interesting late in the game.





X-factor: Washington State receivers

Utah’s secondary was pushed to their limits in a 381 yard and 5 touchdown performance by USC’s Caleb Williams and while Washington State’s offense does not have the same firepower as the Trojans this season, multiple 4- and 5-wide receiver sets will test the Utah secondary’s depth and discipline. If the Cougars’ receivers can win some battles and consistently move the chains, that will be another key for them to keep the game close.

It’s worth noting though, that Utah’s secondary is the strength to their defense. When they’re struggling it’s due to lack of pressure from the front seven—something Utah should get enough of against a struggling offensive line. It’s definitely an interesting battle to pay attention to.





Prediction: Utah 38, Washington State 17