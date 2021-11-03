Opponent Preview: Stanford





The University of Utah is coming off a dominant 44-24 win over UCLA last weekend, highlighted by the retiring of the number 22 in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Tavion Thomas led the way with 160 yards on the ground and four touchdowns on 24 carries. The Utes travel to The Farm on a short week to play Stanford on Friday night. The Cardinal are struggling this year, sitting at 3-5 overall (2-4 in conference) and have lost three in a row despite having upset Oregon in overtime just a month ago.





Stanford strength: Pass catchers

While Stanford is normally known for its running game and stout defense, sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee is building solid rapport with his talented receiving group. Even though McKee is questionable for the Utah game, senior quarterback Jack West will have plenty of options to spread the ball around to.

Stanford has three big receivers in junior Elijah Higgins (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), senior Brycen Tremayne (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), and sophomore John Humpreys (6-foot-5, 216 pounds), as well as a big option in sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek (6-foot-5, 232 pounds). Higgins and Tremayne lead the group with four and five touchdown receptions on the season, respectively, but all mentioned are averaging over 12 yards per reception this year. The Utah secondary will have its hands full against this set of big Stanford pass catchers.





Stanford question mark: Offensive line

Similar to Utah earlier this season, Stanford’s offensive line has not lived up to the expectations this season. Given the history of David Shaw’s teams every year and the experience that came back this season, their struggles are even more surprising. Stanford is only averaging 91.9 yards rushing yards per game, which is the lowest in the Pac-12. Against the Huskies, Stanford averaged only 2.6 yards per carry for 71 yards total, with the longest run being only 9 yards. Washington also racked up three sacks and two hurries.





Stanford X-factor: Run defense

Again, this is somewhat of a surprise from a David Shaw coached team, but the Cardinal have struggled to stop the run over the past couple seasons. Washington had their way with the run game last week, with 229 yards on 42 carries as Sean McGrew had 114 yards and Cameron Davis ran for 99 yards. UCLA ran for over 200 yards with Dorian Thompson-Robinson finding the end zone twice, and ASU ran for 255 yards with Jayden Daniels running for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Rising has shown off his skills as a passer and runner for the Utes this season, and he might have some more highlights in this game if Stanford cannot right the ship. If Stanford is able to lock down the Utah running game, the game could get interesting. However, Utah ran for 290 yards in the rout over UCLA and could win this one over the Cardinal running away, literally, unless Stanford’s run defense shows up.





Prediction: Utah 38, Stanford 24