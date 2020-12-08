UteNation - Opponent Preview: Colorado Buffaloes





The University of Utah travels to Boulder this weekend to face the undefeated Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado and USC are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the ever dramatic and cannibalizing Pac-12. The conference’s late start and lack of a true frontrunner with star power has left the Buffaloes flying a bit under the radar. A 24-13 victory over Arizona last week means that Colorado now has more conference wins this season than they did in 2019. Utah has a chance to spoil Colorado’s Pac-12 South title hopes on Saturday night.





The Basics - Season Notes

Record: 4-0

Points per game: 31.8

Passing yards: 186.5

Rushing yards: 245.5

Points allowed per game: 24.3

Passing yards allowed: 215.0

Rushing yards allowed: 148.0





Strength: Running Backs

Sophomore Jarek Broussard ran for over 300 yards last week in Tucson, giving him his fourth straight game with over 120 yards this season. The Colorado offense runs through Broussard and it will be a battle of strength vs. strength against Utah’s run defense. Runs of 75, 73, and 59 yards helped the Buffaloes offense race to 407 yards on the ground against the Wildcats. Assignment sound defense and good tackling will be key for Utah in slowing down Broussard, who is averaging over 28 carries per game at a 6.4 yard per carry.





Question Mark: Passing Game

With the offense centered around a strong running game, a strong passing game has not been needed for Colorado. However, senior Sam Noyer’s numbers have not been great the past two games, averaging 115 yards on 60% completion with one touchdown to three interceptions. If Utah is able to slow down the Colorado passing attack, as Kyle Whittingham defenses are known to do, the pressure will turn to Noyer to convert on third downs to keep the chains moving.





X-Factor: Second Half Defense

After giving up 13 straight points in the first 17 minutes of the game, the Colorado defense shut out Arizona for the final 47 minutes. In the previous week, the defense pitched a shut in the final 30 minutes against San Diego State, too. Led by linebackers Nate Landman and Carson Wells, this Buffalo defense has been locked in the past couple weeks after two high scoring games to start the season. In a season where Utah has struggled to make effective adjustments in the second half, the coaching staff will face a team that is firing on all cylinders in the final stretch.





Prediction: Colorado 27, Utah 24



