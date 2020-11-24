UteNation - Opponent Preview: Arizona State





Pending coronavirus results throughout the coming week, the University of Utah will travel to Tempe, Arizona to face Arizona State. Similar to the Utes, the Sun Devils have only played one game this season, a close 28-27 loss at USC.

This matchup is unique with the common opponent, and unlike Utah last weekend, Arizona State had a good chance to beat USC, losing in the final moments of their game. Does the Utah offensive line gel together quickly this week, and therefore establishing the tone for the game, or does it resemble the work in progress from last week? The Sun Devils played the Trojans much better than Utah, and ASU should have won their game, giving them the edge in this one.





The Basics - Season averages

Record: 0-1

Points per game: 27.0

Passing yards: 134.0

Rushing yards: 258.0

Passing yards allowed: 381.0

Rushing yards allowed: 175.0





Strength: Rushing attack

The Sun Devils ran for over 250 yards in their game at USC, with quarterback Jayden Daniels finishing with 111 yards, and both backs gaining over 75 yards. Deamonte Trayanum and Rachaad White had 12 carries each, both averaging over 6 yards per carry, and Trayanum finding the end zone twice. Utah’s front seven will have its work cut out for them to slow down this rushing attack. Against the same USC defense, Utah only rushed for 111 yards, so we cannot assume that ASU got lucky. The Utes defense is built around stopping the run, so that will be key in slowing down the Arizona State offense.





Question Mark: Passing attack

Despite rushing for over 100 yards, Jayden Daniels only threw for 134 yards and one touchdown against the Trojans. Daniels only completed 48% of his passes, averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt. Take out the longest completion of 55 yards and it was a sub-100 yard passing day. Last year, the Utah defense held Daniels to only 25 yards and an interception on 4 of 18 attempts, so look for Morgan Scalley’s unit to take some notes from last year and ASU’s game against the Trojans.





X-Factor: Defense

Arizona State gave up over 550 yards of total offense to USC, including 381 yards in the air. While Utah will probably not move the ball like Graham Harrell’s Air Raid, Jake Bentley did put up three games over 300 yards in 2018, including 510 yards at eventual national champion Clemson, so there is opportunity to put up some big numbers.

ASU is transitioning to former NFL coach Marvin Lewis’ defensive scheme, and while it is an opportunistic bunch that forced four turnovers, adjusting to a new scheme takes time. Utah gave up five turnovers in their loss to USC. If Andy Ludwig and Jim Harding can get the line to gel and the offense to move like they did at the end of the first half instead of the sieve that let the USC defense take control most of the game, then this one could tip in Utah’s favor.





Prediction:

Arizona State 27, Utah 24



