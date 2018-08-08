The University of Utah offense brought intense energy to today’s practice and had a great day, all over the board. During this fall camp, many players have progressed and as they’ve put their skills on display, they’ve opened our eyes to their potential. Today, the battle between the offense and the defense was competitive and neither side was able to shine above the other.





Theme of the Day: Consistency

On Monday, the Utah offense was at its peak. Today, however, we saw a slight drop in their play but there were still many plays that caught the media’s attention. One of the biggest questions for this Utah offense will be if they can maintain being dominant every snap. There were multiple running backs used today and they all showed their strengths. Obviously, Zach Moss will carry the load at running back but there were a couple others who showed they are worthy of some playing time. With all of the different looks, the consistency could potentially be an issue for the Utes. Overall the offense was in tune today at practice and some notable plays were made.





Key Moment

The Utah defense brought the pressure throughout practice and caused some havoc in the backfield. On one play, Huntley was pressured out of the pocket but was able to keep calm and collected. On the other side of the field, Britain Covey made his cut and came across the field, creating separation. Huntley was able to hit him on a dime and Covey was down the sideline and off to the races, running for what could have been a touchdown in a real game situation. Covey truly is a step faster when making his football moves and proves it every day in practice. This play stood out due to the beautiful toss by Huntley and the speed and agility by Covey.



