The Utah offense was back at it on Tuesday afternoon in hope to get more clarity moving forward. There were a lot of position drills going on as the team looks to perfect their craft as well as separate themselves from their competition.

Theme of the day:

Utah practice is a well oiled machine. Today was filled primarily with position drills and ended with several series of 7 vs 7 and a 11 vs 11. Players are rushed from drill to drill as if they had to practice before practice to know exactly where to go and what to do. Everyone is expected to be in the right place at the right time and do so quickly as possible. This may seem trivial on the surface but this sets the tone for what the coaches expect during the season and where Utah earns its reputation as one of the most physical teams in the conference. A vital reason this physical culture exists is the intensity from Utah's position coaches and coordinators. Whether it be from Harding, Scalley, or Shah, the energy is palpable and the players seem to respond to keep up.

Key moment:

Rising and Bentley have already started to separate themselves as the top two candidates vying for starting quarterback. During 7 vs 7 and 11 vs 11 both were very sharp, connecting with a variety of targets down field. In contrast, the rest of the QBs stuck mostly to check down routes rather than taking shots. Lisk was picked off by linebacker Devin Lloyd after he had a pass tipped at the line. At present, it appears that Rising takes a bit longer than Bentley to make his reads and release the ball. Rising was able to show off his wheels on a couple of plays where he tucked the ball and ran for large gains.



