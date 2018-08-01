Offensive Report: 8/1
As the University of Utah kicked off their 2018 fall camp, a lot of buzz was in the air and the play from the offense backed it up. This unit gave the staff plenty of reasons to be excited, but at the same time, emotions need to be tempered, as there were no pads on for the day. Regardless, there were a lot of positives for the first day.
Offensive Theme of the Day: Rapport
In most years, we’d be talking about settling into a routine, but this offense is more advanced than that. All of the quarterbacks had their moments, but it was clear as day that this is Tyler Huntley's group to lead. There were moments where the quarterbacks were too amped and rifling the ball or where the receivers dropped passes that hit their hands—who cares about those jitters, it was the first day. Ultimately, each unit seemed to be on the same page, knowing right where they needed to go for the play.
Granted, it was the first day and they were practicing without pads, but it’s the little things like on-field rapport, that lead to highly successful offenses. We’ll see if this continues throughout camp, but early on, it’s reason for excitement.
Key Moment
Two moments were actually worthy of this spot, as it showed two key contributors showing off their expected roles for the 2018 season. First off, one that wasn’t jaw-dropping, but that was encouraging nonetheless. Huntley dropped back and instantly saw Siaosi Mariner get a step on his defender down the left side, so he let it fly as the ball was perfectly placed to Mariner in stride for a long touchdown. As we’ve stated, Mariner will be the one expected to take the top off of the defenses.
The second moment speaks volumes to the theme of the day. Huntley rolled to his right, looking for something to develop. It looked like nothing was there, but Demari Simpkins came back to the ball with his defender trailing him. Huntley unleashed a throw that either only Simpkins was going to get, or it was going out of bounds. Like Simpkins has shown so many times since the spring, he dragged both feet, kept his focus, and hauled in a remarkable catch just before he fell out of bounds. As the camp and season progresses, there’s little doubt that Simpkins will be Huntley’s safety blanket—and a dynamic one at that.
Standout Performers
We’ll know more about the offensive line when the pads come on, but the clear standouts were Huntley and Simpkins, for all of the reasons mentioned above. Backup quarterback Jason Shelley, also found himself in the middle of some dazzling plays. Throughout camp, one thing is certain, Zack Moss might rarely be listed in this section, as the coaches will be picky with any time that they might let him go live. Still, there were some plays the Utes ran, like a simple screen pass to him, that with pads on, would have been an electrifying play.
Quotes of the Day
Kyle Whittingham not hiding his excitement for running back, Zack Moss:
"He’s a beast. He’s 220 pounds this year, and there’s nothing but blood, bones, and muscle in that 220. I mean, he’s rocked up. He was about 210 last year and hasn’t lost a step. He’s got his speed and his quickness. He’s like a man on a mission right now. He’s coming off an outstanding year and his challenge is to continue to get better.”
Nick Ford on his versatility, as the staff looks to get the best five offensive linemen on the field:
“My best attributes would be playing all five, because (Harding) doesn’t just have my playing one spot like a lot of people do in the country. Right now I’m wotking at guard, tackle, and center—on both sides—so literally I’m a utility player. Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m going to do it."
