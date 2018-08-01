As the University of Utah kicked off their 2018 fall camp, a lot of buzz was in the air and the play from the offense backed it up. This unit gave the staff plenty of reasons to be excited, but at the same time, emotions need to be tempered, as there were no pads on for the day. Regardless, there were a lot of positives for the first day.





Offensive Theme of the Day: Rapport

In most years, we’d be talking about settling into a routine, but this offense is more advanced than that. All of the quarterbacks had their moments, but it was clear as day that this is Tyler Huntley's group to lead. There were moments where the quarterbacks were too amped and rifling the ball or where the receivers dropped passes that hit their hands—who cares about those jitters, it was the first day. Ultimately, each unit seemed to be on the same page, knowing right where they needed to go for the play.

Granted, it was the first day and they were practicing without pads, but it’s the little things like on-field rapport, that lead to highly successful offenses. We’ll see if this continues throughout camp, but early on, it’s reason for excitement.





Key Moment

Two moments were actually worthy of this spot, as it showed two key contributors showing off their expected roles for the 2018 season. First off, one that wasn’t jaw-dropping, but that was encouraging nonetheless. Huntley dropped back and instantly saw Siaosi Mariner get a step on his defender down the left side, so he let it fly as the ball was perfectly placed to Mariner in stride for a long touchdown. As we’ve stated, Mariner will be the one expected to take the top off of the defenses.

The second moment speaks volumes to the theme of the day. Huntley rolled to his right, looking for something to develop. It looked like nothing was there, but Demari Simpkins came back to the ball with his defender trailing him. Huntley unleashed a throw that either only Simpkins was going to get, or it was going out of bounds. Like Simpkins has shown so many times since the spring, he dragged both feet, kept his focus, and hauled in a remarkable catch just before he fell out of bounds. As the camp and season progresses, there’s little doubt that Simpkins will be Huntley’s safety blanket—and a dynamic one at that.



