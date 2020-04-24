The University of Utah had a pleasant surprise on Friday night, as their All-American safety, Julian Blackmon went to the Indianapolis Colts in the third round with the no. 85 in the 2020 NFL Draft. The star defender is currently recovering from a knee injury that prevented him from participating in the NFL Combine, therefore lowering his draft stock. Due to that injury, being picked in the third round was higher than recently expected.





Utah Career Highlights

A future NFL free safety, Blackmon’s college career began as cornerback. In 2017, Blackmon led the team with four interceptions and posted 48 tackles to go along with six pass breakups. Playing corner again as a junior in 2018, Blackmon once again had 48 tackles to go with one interception and a team high 10 pass breakups. “An elite tackler,” according to Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley is one reason why Blackmon moved to safety his senior season.

In 2019, Blackmon had 60 tackles, an impressive four tackles for loss, a team-high four interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, all before a non-contact injury in the Pac-12 Title game cut his career short. Blackmon was twice a second-team All Pac-12 as a cornerback. As a safety, Blackmon was first-team All Pac-12 and second-team Associated Press All-American.





PFF Stats

SO- 76.5 overall, 73.0 tackling, 77.8 coverageJR- 69.9 overall, 67.8 tackling, 66.9 coverageSR- 89.6 overall, 82.8 tackling, 88.7 coverage (#5 overall among safeties)





Pros and Cons

Blackmon possesses a lot of intriguing skill sets for a safety in the NFL. His experience at corner allows him to cover tight ends or running backs out of the backfield. He can transition to a nickel corner at any point in the game as well. In addition to his tackling ability, Blackmon has incredible instincts in play-recognition including outstanding discipline during play-action passes.

Probably not fast enough to cover elite NFL wide receivers. That’s also probably why he is playing safety at this point. Blackmon was likely a late-first to 2nd round pick before his knee injury very late in the season last year. That injury tag will follow him until he proves that it’s no longer an issue.





What Blackmon Brings to the NFL

As mentioned before, Blackmon is a fearless and willing tackler. He is talented enough to cover a lot of ground and he certainly won’t shy away from contact. In addition to his aggressiveness, is Blackmon’s athleticism. He played basketball, ran track in high school, and in addition to playing cornerback, Blackmon played wide receiver as well. Blackmon’s ability to create turnovers in the passing game will make him an absolute game-breaker. With experience as a cornerback and playmaking ability as a free safety to go along with being an exceptional tackler, Blackmon resembles the New England Patriots Devin McCourty.



