The University of Utah has had a special knack for two things over the years: elite safety play and uncovering talented prospects that everyone else slept on. Both of those things come to mind, when thinking about Eastern Arizona strong safety, Quandre Mosely (6-foot-1 ,190 pounds).

Mosely—who can line up at either safety position—will be in town this weekend, when the Utes host the BYU Cougars. With a decision coming up for him in December, Utah finds themselves in a great position. He currently has two offers from Utah and UTEP, but he’s also hearing from Washington State and LSU.

“(The recruitment process) is going pretty good, Utah talks to me every day,” said Mosley. “They talk to me the most out of every school. They put me in a little group chat so I talk to all of [the coaches].”

While all of the defensive coaches have stayed in contact with him, Mosley is looking forward to getting to know his potential position coach, Morgan Scally, that much better.

“It’s been perfect, it’s been great. He’s a cool coach and over the phone, I like him,” said Mosley. “He sounds like a coach that’s going to help me develop my game more. He really doesn’t ask a lot of questions and he’s really excited to meet me in person.”



