Mosely Ready for Utah Visit
The University of Utah has had a special knack for two things over the years: elite safety play and uncovering talented prospects that everyone else slept on. Both of those things come to mind, when thinking about Eastern Arizona strong safety, Quandre Mosely (6-foot-1 ,190 pounds).
Mosely—who can line up at either safety position—will be in town this weekend, when the Utes host the BYU Cougars. With a decision coming up for him in December, Utah finds themselves in a great position. He currently has two offers from Utah and UTEP, but he’s also hearing from Washington State and LSU.
“(The recruitment process) is going pretty good, Utah talks to me every day,” said Mosley. “They talk to me the most out of every school. They put me in a little group chat so I talk to all of [the coaches].”
While all of the defensive coaches have stayed in contact with him, Mosley is looking forward to getting to know his potential position coach, Morgan Scally, that much better.
“It’s been perfect, it’s been great. He’s a cool coach and over the phone, I like him,” said Mosley. “He sounds like a coach that’s going to help me develop my game more. He really doesn’t ask a lot of questions and he’s really excited to meet me in person.”
Quandre will take the trip with both of his parents, and a decision could come shortly after he gets home and they all talk about the process. When making his decision, there’s a whole mix of things he’ll be looking for.
“A little bit of everything. The town, how everybody is with each other,” said Mosley. “I don’t want to go to a school where everyone is separated. I want to go to a fun school where everyone is happy. I’m looking for a team that is going to grind and that is willing to do whatever.”
When Mosley is in town for the game, he’s eager to watch the defense, and one guy in particular.
“Blair is a baller,” he said. “Me personally, I could fit in perfectly. That’s a good defense to play for. They let me move around and play the ball.”
As talented as Mosley is, he’s hungry to improve as a player. “I need to work on everything. I got a lot to improve on,” he said. “I just play football. That’s what I do.”
This weekend’s visit will be a crucial one for Mosley and with the decision drawing near, it could be an uphill climb if anyone wants to win out over the Utes.
