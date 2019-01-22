McCloud Talks Utah Visit and Commitment
The University of Utah had just one official visitor over the weekend, and the coaching staff got some good news on Sunday, when that visitor, cornerback JaTravis McCloud, committed to the Utes. Mc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news