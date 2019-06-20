The 6-foot-4 196 pound signal caller currently has offers from: UCF, USF, Tulane, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Tennessee, Utah and FAU. He claims an offer is coming from Syracuse, and in reality, more high-profile offers should be on their way. At the end of last football season, Marsh transferred from American HS to Miami Central, in a move to challenge himself and get more exposure.

With Tyler Huntley preparing for his senior year and looking for a magical 2019 season, the University of Utah is looking to the 2020 class to bolster the quarterback position. In an effort to create a competitive battle for life after Huntley, they’ve gone back to his home state, to push for rising 3-star Miami Central HS quarterback, Katravis Marsh.





After the Utah offer was extended in late May, Marsh quickly made arrangements for an official visit.

“I wanted to take three visits before the season and I was going to take two visits during the season,” said Marsh. “Utah just came up, and I happened to go with it. It wasn’t really planned and the coach contacted me.”

Ever since he set up his visit with the Utes, USF has gotten more involved, and those two schools are the ones Marsh is currently hearing from the most. So far he’s taken unofficials to UCF and Florida.

Marsh’s Utah visit will go from this Thursday through Sunday, and both his area recruiter, Guy Holliday, and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, have had nothing but positive things to say.

“They said there will be nothing just given to the players, we all have to work for our spot not matter if someone was there last year or not,” said Marsh. “We all have to compete and they let me know I have a chance.”

While it’s early in the process, Marsh knows what he’ll initially be looking for on his visits.

“I’m just going to be looking at the environment and how it is,” he said. “Looking at how the school is and that’s about it.”

As is the game in college football recruiting, teams look to lock up their quarterback, early. Look for Holliday, Ludwig, and the rest of the Utes staff to make a strong push over the next few days.



