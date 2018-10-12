It is now week eight of college football. As crazy as that sounds, some teams have already played seven games (okay, one team, Hawaii, but still). Utah will be playing their 6th game, come today. However, because of the BYU game being the last week of the season, we are right in the middle of Pac-12 play. Because of this, we have quite a bit of information about our remaining opponents.

This week I’ll break down, statistically, the offense of the remaining seven teams. I am not expecting many surprises, except for those of you who think USC is good (they’re not). I’ll include Utah as a reference point.





I’ll start with some of the advanced stats, because they’re adjusted for opponent strength. First, ESPN offensive efficiency. As a reminder, an average team should get a 50 here:

#7 Oregon (81.5)

#20 CU (74.4)

#22 ASU (71.7)

#50 Utah (57.7) (this is dramatically better after the Stanford game, I think we were in the 100s prior)

#58 USC (54.1) (yes, BELOW UTAH)

#72 Arizona (48.7)

#86 BYU (40.3)

#92 UCLA (37.0)





Here’s S&P Offense. This is basically the score they expect when that teams faces an average defense:

#16 Oregon (39.8)

#35 CU (34.5)

#38 ASU (33.6)

#60 USC (30.6)

#71 Utah (28.6)

#73 Arizona (28.5)

#89 UCLA (26.5)

#106 BYU (23.4)





Here’s adjusted QBR (for the starting QBs). 100 is a perfect score here:

#5 Herbert (OU), 86.8

#11 Montez (CU), 83.3

#27 Wilkins (ASU), 75.1

#56 Daniels (USC), 62.7

#74 Huntley (Utah), 54.5

#85 Tate (UA), 52.2

#90 Mangum (BYU), 50.5

#111 DTR (UCLA), 40.0



