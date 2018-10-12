Looking at the Numbers: Offensive Stats from Utah & Remaining Opponents
It is now week eight of college football. As crazy as that sounds, some teams have already played seven games (okay, one team, Hawaii, but still). Utah will be playing their 6th game, come today. However, because of the BYU game being the last week of the season, we are right in the middle of Pac-12 play. Because of this, we have quite a bit of information about our remaining opponents.
This week I’ll break down, statistically, the offense of the remaining seven teams. I am not expecting many surprises, except for those of you who think USC is good (they’re not). I’ll include Utah as a reference point.
I’ll start with some of the advanced stats, because they’re adjusted for opponent strength. First, ESPN offensive efficiency. As a reminder, an average team should get a 50 here:
#7 Oregon (81.5)
#20 CU (74.4)
#22 ASU (71.7)
#50 Utah (57.7) (this is dramatically better after the Stanford game, I think we were in the 100s prior)
#58 USC (54.1) (yes, BELOW UTAH)
#72 Arizona (48.7)
#86 BYU (40.3)
#92 UCLA (37.0)
Here’s S&P Offense. This is basically the score they expect when that teams faces an average defense:
#16 Oregon (39.8)
#35 CU (34.5)
#38 ASU (33.6)
#60 USC (30.6)
#71 Utah (28.6)
#73 Arizona (28.5)
#89 UCLA (26.5)
#106 BYU (23.4)
Here’s adjusted QBR (for the starting QBs). 100 is a perfect score here:
#5 Herbert (OU), 86.8
#11 Montez (CU), 83.3
#27 Wilkins (ASU), 75.1
#56 Daniels (USC), 62.7
#74 Huntley (Utah), 54.5
#85 Tate (UA), 52.2
#90 Mangum (BYU), 50.5
#111 DTR (UCLA), 40.0
Here’s PFF Offensive score (you want to be above 70 here). We’re no longer adjusting for opponent quality here (which is why Utah falls so far, because UW/WSU/Stanford are tougher than most opponents):
#12 Oregon (84.3)
#39 CU (77.5)
#44 ASU (76.4)
#68 Arizona (73.6)
#84 USC (70.3)
#105 Utah (67.1)
#110 UCLA (66.1)
#122 BYU (64.1)
Here’s PFF Passing:
#4 Oregon (92.3)
#32 ASU (79.5)
#66 Arizona (72.1)
#69 CU (71.0)
#86 Utah (68.4)
#93 BYU (67.3)
#139 USC (59.2)
#159 UCLA (54.9)
This is a surprise. I know USC’s offense isn’t very good, but their passing game is surprisingly bad here. Same with CU, whose offense is okay, but whose passing game is much worse than their overall offense score.
Here’s PFF Rushing:
#12 ASU (80.5). Benjamin looking good.
#60 Utah (73.5)
#63 CU (73.4)
#67 USC (72.4)
#70 UCLA (72.0)
#108 Arizona (68.5)
#140 Oregon (63.8)
#178 BYU (58.4)
Finally, here’s scoring offense (with Sagarin SOS in parenthesis):
#12 Oregon,45.6 (137)
#31 CU, 37.8 (94)
#64 Arizona, 30.3 (73)
#68 ASU, 29.8 (23)
#94 Utah, 25.8 (4)
#101 USC, 24.6 (7)
#117 BYU, 21.2 (10)
#124 UCLA, 18.4 (1)
So, to summarize, UCLA and BYU are terrible at everything, Oregon and ASU can pass, but nobody else can, and only ASU is really rushing well right now. Oregon, CU, and ASU are efficient, Utah and USC are average at efficiency, and everyone else is bad.
With Utah’s defense, don’t expect to see many TDs out of USC, BYU, Arizona, or UCLA. In fact, it’s conceivable those teams average less than 10 against Utah this year.
And, because I won’t get the chance to preview Arizona’s defense before the game (I’ll do the same review of all opponents on the defensive side next week), I’ll give you their scores (and Utah’s, for reference) now:
ESPN defensive efficiency: #82 Arizona (45.9), #5 Utah (85.4)
S&P defense: #66 Arizona (29.0), #21 Utah (20.3)
Pass Efficiency Defense: #60 Arizona (129.18) #20 Utah (109.22)
PFF Defense: #60 Arizona (86.4), #31 Utah (90.7)
PFF Run D: #64 Arizona (86.6), #19 Utah (91.9)
PFF Pass Rush: #148 Arizona (59.4), #24 Utah (73.0)
PFF Coverage: We’re actually tied for #57 (88.6)
Scoring D: #70 Arizona (26.5 ppg), #18 Utah (17.2 ppg)
So Arizona is pretty poor at offense and terrible at defense. This would be a good time for another statement game from Utah’s offense and defense.