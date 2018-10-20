Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-20 10:29:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at the Numbers: Defensive Stats from Utah & Remaining Opponents

Dustin Birch
Staff Writer

So let me start by giving my own personal insight into the Tuttle situation: it sucks.Okay, with that out of the way, let’s talk about Utah’s remaining opponents’ defenses. I’ll also give you the p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}