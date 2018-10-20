Looking at the Numbers: Defensive Stats from Utah & Remaining Opponents
So let me start by giving my own personal insight into the Tuttle situation: it sucks.Okay, with that out of the way, let’s talk about Utah’s remaining opponents’ defenses. I’ll also give you the p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news